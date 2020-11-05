Fake Polls, Fake Votes, and a Real Coup

Can pollsters learn to code?Four years after utterly discrediting their entire profession, the same hacks and bean counters did it again. Instead of counting people, they counted political agendas.And the polls will never be the same again.“Trump Can Still Win, But The Polls Would Have To Be Off By Way More Than In 2016,” Nate Silver headlined a widely shared article at the tail end of last month. Spoiler alert: they were.The polls were not measuring the nation, but the agenda of the media and the questioners.Once again the media set out to create the perception of an inevitable Democrat, inventing their leads, boosting their popularity, mixing up the statistical secret sauce, and spicing it with lies.The same plan and the same lies that hadn’t worked for them in 2016 was unleashed again.Meanwhile, a 97-mile car rally for President Trump raced across Arizona. Tens of thousands gathered to cheer his determination in Pennsylvania with a sound like thunder. These Americans, by the countless thousands, stood up to be counted where no pollster was looking and where no pollster wanted to see.President Trump’s base drew together elderly white voters and Latinos to stop Biden cold in Florida. Meanwhile the working class voters the media had been telling us had soured on Trump amidst the trade war and the economic downturn came out for him stronger than ever.Their roar toppled Ohio and forced Democrats in Philly to forge new ballots all night along.For four years, the media tells Americans who they are and what they believe. And at least once in four years, Americans get to answer back, not on the censored platforms of Big Tech, but with every man and woman finding their own secret voice and speaking not their truth, but the truth.The establishment began fighting this election after the last one. It prepped censorship, unrolled an economic disaster, and spent the entire cycle frantically lying to potential voters. The lies failed, but where they failed, voter tampering may succeed. The lies didn’t convince Americans that there was no point in voting because a senescent Democrat hack was the inevitable choice.But they can still serve as the cover-up for the massive voter fraud operating now underway.Had the lies worked, the voter fraud would have seemed plausible. But as the night of Election Day approached, so many conservatives took to the streets, rallied, and showed their faces. The crowds at the rallies predicted the massive turnout by working class voters for Trump. And now the voter fraud is much less plausible. That doesn’t mean that it won’t happen anyway.As night approaches day, as ballots are taken away or counted, the real struggle begins.2020 was never going to be a clean election. The same radicals and corrupt establishment interests that spied on political opponents and tried to lock them up are not going to stop at Tammany Hall’s oldest habit of raising the dead and finding as many ballots as it takes.What Election Day did was shatter the lies that would have made the fraud seem plausible.Republicans stormed the polls. They waited on in line, hour after hour, even as the media made its bad calls, because it wasn’t just about voting, it was about making the country see them.We live in the age of lies. The only way to tell the truth is to stand up and be counted.