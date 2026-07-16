Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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25 Million Communists in America
43% of ‘students’ rate Communism favorably
  Daniel Greenfield
2 Million Muslims in America Support Hamas
And as many as 1 million may support Al Qaeda and ISIS
  Daniel Greenfield
‘Princess Moss’ Declares National Education Association ‘Must be the Most Powerful Force in America’
Over $1 trillion in spending as national test scores fall to new low
  Daniel Greenfield
Muslim Child Marriage In Gaza and Afghanistan Isn't Our Fault
Even if the media would rather blame America and Israel for an Islamic practice
  Daniel Greenfield
Somali Independence Day Seeks a 'Greater Somalia'
Behind the five pointed star of the Somali flag lies the dream of war and ethnic cleansing
  Daniel Greenfield
The Democratic Party Didn’t Abandon the Jews
It never had their backs in the first place
  Daniel Greenfield
If Somalis are Proud of Somalia, Why Are They Still Coming Here as Refugees?
Independence celebrations and refugee applications don't go together
  Daniel Greenfield
Hamas Rioters Get Their Own Members of Congress
Democrats welcome their first “Death to America” congresswoman
  Daniel Greenfield
The Constitutional Case for Keeping DSA Members Out of Office
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress..."
  Daniel Greenfield
A Marxist Majority Controls the Democratic Socialists of America
And the DSA controls the Democrats
  Daniel Greenfield
When Has Negotiating With Islamic Terrorists Ever Worked?
The track record for another Iran Deal is as bad as it gets
  Daniel Greenfield

June 2026

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