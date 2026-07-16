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25 Million Communists in America
43% of ‘students’ rate Communism favorably
Jul 16
•
Daniel Greenfield
27
10
10
2 Million Muslims in America Support Hamas
And as many as 1 million may support Al Qaeda and ISIS
Jul 15
•
Daniel Greenfield
30
8
10
‘Princess Moss’ Declares National Education Association ‘Must be the Most Powerful Force in America’
Over $1 trillion in spending as national test scores fall to new low
Jul 14
•
Daniel Greenfield
40
2
15
Muslim Child Marriage In Gaza and Afghanistan Isn't Our Fault
Even if the media would rather blame America and Israel for an Islamic practice
Jul 12
•
Daniel Greenfield
76
4
21
Somali Independence Day Seeks a 'Greater Somalia'
Behind the five pointed star of the Somali flag lies the dream of war and ethnic cleansing
Jul 9
•
Daniel Greenfield
39
3
13
The Democratic Party Didn’t Abandon the Jews
It never had their backs in the first place
Jul 8
•
Daniel Greenfield
103
20
23
If Somalis are Proud of Somalia, Why Are They Still Coming Here as Refugees?
Independence celebrations and refugee applications don't go together
Jul 7
•
Daniel Greenfield
92
15
21
Hamas Rioters Get Their Own Members of Congress
Democrats welcome their first “Death to America” congresswoman
Jul 6
•
Daniel Greenfield
67
48
33
The Constitutional Case for Keeping DSA Members Out of Office
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress..."
Jul 5
•
Daniel Greenfield
247
61
67
A Marxist Majority Controls the Democratic Socialists of America
And the DSA controls the Democrats
Jul 2
•
Daniel Greenfield
58
8
27
When Has Negotiating With Islamic Terrorists Ever Worked?
The track record for another Iran Deal is as bad as it gets
Jul 1
•
Daniel Greenfield
71
6
24
June 2026
The “Muslim Catholic” Who Invented the Christian-Muslim Relationship
The origins of the dangerous myth of “Abrahamic Religions”.
Jun 30
•
Daniel Greenfield
24
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© 2026 Daniel Greenfield
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