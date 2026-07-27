The group of radical female congresswomen who call themselves “the Squad” was supposed to be a triumph for feminism, but behind the scenes they serve as meal tickets for very shady men.

The latest scandal involving the “Squad Husbands” was the dead body of a teenage girl turning up in a house owned by Conan Harris: the husband of Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Yoseliani “Liani” Marte, 18, was found shot and killed in a Boston home owned by Harris, who was already in the middle of a scandal over his company scoring a $2 billion contract to build a courthouse. Harris, who became a “public safety adviser” after leaving prison, co-owns the company whose other partner heads the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. Their company received the high profile government contract despite Harris having spent 10 years in prison on felony drug trafficking charges and having been accused of assaulting a reporter.

Even while that scandal was breaking, former Rep. Cori Bush, who had been ousted in a previous election, was in the news for trying to mount a comeback while putting her husband Cortney Merritts on the payroll to provide her with security. Bush had argued for defunding the police only to be caught paying her husband with campaign funds to be her private police.

Bush’s loss was attributed in part to the scandal surrounding her diversion of over $150,000 to her “secret” husband for serving as her bodyguard. Merritts was indicted on two counts of wire fraud for allegedly fraudulent PPP loans after the feds accused him of lying on his application, but a hung jury in his court case resulted in an acquittal. Former Rep. Bush had also faced an ethics investigation for the six figure campaign funds payments to her husband.

None of the Squad members can seem to escape money problems with their Squad Husbands because Rep. Ilhan Omar is also in the news after initially filing a disclosure that claimed she and her Squad Husband had assets of between $6 million and $30 million only to ‘correct’ that down to a claim that her husband, who owns a venture capital firm, only made $200 last year.

Rep. Omar’s aides claimed that the disclosure form revealing millions to tens of millions of dollars in assets was an “accounting error” and “that Omar looked at the form before it was filed in 2025, but that the error didn’t jump off the page for her because she isn’t involved with her husband’s businesses.”

If we are to believe Rep. Ilhan Omar, she was so uninvolved with “her husband’s businesses” that she had no idea whatsoever whether he had $30 million or $200. Omar’s lawyer issued a statement contending that “as the busiest of people, it is very common for members and their spouses to rely on learned professionals like accountants to make calculations and determinations that appear on public filings.” And too busy to notice the minor difference between $30 million and $200.

But that’s just the latest chapter in Rep. Omar’s “Squad Husband” soap opera.

After previously being accused of marrying her own brother, leading to calls for a congressional investigation over possible immigration fraud, Omar was also accused of cheating on her second Somali husband, fellow Somali Ahmed Hirsi, with Tim Mynett, a white political consultant whose consulting firm, E Street Group, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments from the Omar congressional campaign and would eventually take in $3 million.

Omar and Mynett divorced their spouses and married. The scandal reportedly led to Omar’s father, Somali war criminal Col. Nur Omar Mohamed (whom Somalilanders have accused of genocide), refusing to see his daughter for disgracing the family as he died of COVID.

However, Omar and Mynett were apparently just getting started. Shortly after their marriage, Mynett created Rose Lake Capital, described on his bio as “former members of Congress and Ambassadors, thought leaders and financial experts – skilled operators bringing the right people together to drive results. A multinational holding company committed to doing good in the world.” One of the ambassadors was a former Qatari lobbyist. Qatar is an Islamic terror state.

Between 2023 and 2024, Mynett’s organizations, Rose Lake Capital and eStCru, a California winery, went from being worth $51,000 with only $700 in cash to that aforementioned $30 million while Rose Lake Capital was supposedly being backed with a massive $60 billion in assets.

These business ventures led to multiple lawsuits, including one alleging fraud and involving a drug business, suggesting that the Omar family has benefited from marijuana sales. Another lawsuit by a Muslim D.C. restaurant owner claimed that he had been promised that the winery would triple his money or that he would be paid 10% interest. (Wine and taking interest are both in violation of Islamic Sharia law. As is adultery.) The winery has since shut down.

And since no “Squad Husband” could be without ethical and legal drama, even when he isn’t a husband, the decision by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to list her boyfriend as her husband led to a formal rebuke from the House Ethics Committee over AOC’s boyfriend, Riley Roberts, getting a complimentary $35,000 ticket to attend the Met Gala. That was the same event where AOC was also found to have violated ethics regulations with her infamous lavish “Tax the Rich” dress for taking “impermissible gifts” worth over $3,000.

Rep. Ocasio Cortez had tried to have it both ways, arguing that Roberts should have spouse privileges like a ‘spouse pin’ granting him access to Congress, and allowing him to come on sponsored trips abroad, while also arguing that Roberts should not be subject to financial disclosures because the two aren’t officially married.

Roberts has been listed as a “fiance” since 2022. That’s two whole congressional terms.

This is convenient because, while Roberts tends to be described as an “Arizona web designer,” he had financial ties to AOC’s campaign, with thousands of dollars coming to him from a PAC working for AOC and an official listing as a staffer. One of the trips where AOC wrongly listed her boyfriend as a spouse for travel purposes was to an event funded by a Soros-linked organization. Funding from Soros groups has led to concerns about the radical billionaire family buying control of the political process.

The Squad was praised as an example of strong female leadership, but 4 out of 5 of its female members used public office and campaigns to move money to their husbands and boyfriends.

Half of those husbands have been charged with serious crimes.

The Squad uses its Squad-Husbands to get rich while being accused of crime, fraud, corruption, and ethical violations. Feminism now means putting your deadbeat husbands and boyfriends on the payroll, making TikTok videos ranting about capitalism, while they make off with the money.

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley all paid their men with public money. They claimed to be reformers, but who’s going to reform them?

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.