Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Mike Petrik's avatar
Mike Petrik
2d

Communism. properly understood, is stateless. I rather doubt that the surveys relied on in this article revealed support for stateless communal ownership of property. Instead, they were revealing support for the state ownership of the means of production, which is socialism. Today, both the right and left abuse that term to mean high taxes with robust welfare state. I submit that while actual DSA leaders are socialists with Marxist and therefore communist sympathies, the vast majority of supporters really just want to tax rich people and get free stuff.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2d

I have for decades considered college to be: Communist finishing school. If they didn't get in K-12 they will surely convert you in college. Parents need to really rethink the value in sending their kids to college. There are only a handful of careers that actually require a college degree. In todays world skip college get an entry level position, keep your nose clean and climb the ladder. It is how many of us did it and were successful. What is the difference if you start out working in Starbucks right after school or end up working in Starbucks after you graduate college as so many kids these days are forced to do. The difference is about $100K in debt after you get out of college (that kids don't think they should have to pay). They think that the day after graduation they will land a big time job only to find out there are only so many big paying jobs to be had and they end up working where they would have worked straight out of high school. But anyone that takes and entry level job right out of high school by the time their friends graduate college (with a ton of college debt) by being dependable, putting your heart and soul in the Starbucks job that high school graduate could end up being the college graduates boss. We have been made to think if our kids don't go to college there is something wrong with them. Too stupid to get into college? Well believe me I know a lot college kids that could not pass a 3rd grade math test. Skip college, go to a trade school or get an entry level job in a company that has the possibility for a good employee to advance. I am a high school graduate and started out as records clerk, 10 years later I was promoted to a Manager position and when I retired I was making a 6 figure salary. I was self motivated, dependable, polite, a self starter, did not need direct supervision and was determined to succeed. And it all starts at home!!!

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