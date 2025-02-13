Who is Daniel Greenfield?

Daniel Greenfield is an investigative journalist, a columnist, the Chief Program Officer of the David Horowitz Freedom Center and a Shillman Journalism Fellow.

What Do I do?

My original ‘Sultan Knish’ blog was founded in 2005 and 31 million views later, several transformations later, it’s still here.

My beat at the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s Front Page Magazine, its blog, The Point, and everything I do is fueled by the conviction that truth matters. I cover everything from the Left's war on America at home to Islamic terror abroad.

I was named a "hate group of one" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The SPLC may not have been too happy that I caught them faking statistics.

From exposing Biden's theft of money from 9/11 victims to fund the Taliban to surveying the Most Corrupt Village in America to racial quotas in the military to being among the first to break the story of government mandates causing widespread COVID deaths in nursing homes, I cast a wide net.

I delved into Jihadists in the Biden administration, showed Facebook uses UN regulations to censor conservatives, including President Trump, how the CDC Deputy Director helped cover up COVID deaths and documented how Biden's funding of terrorism killed Israelis. Including money sent before the Oct 7 attacks.

Around the world, I document the hard truths about diversity terror migration, in depth pieces on terrorist attacks in Europe, across Israel and right here in this country.

I have appeared on the shows of Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, Glenn Beck and many others. "You are one of many people who have given me feedback that my reading and interpretation of that piece by Daniel Greenfield was of profound enlightenment," Rush Limbaugh said of my writing.

My first book, 'Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers' Fight Against the Left' told the untold story of the rise of the American Left.

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