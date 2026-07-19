In 2025, Rep. Maxine Dexter gave a speech comparing Israel’s campaign against Hamas terrorists to the Holocaust, falsely calling it “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide”.

“After the Holocaust, the international community made a commitment that such evil can never happen again to any people, anywhere. Never again, they said. That is why I recently signed on to a resolution recognizing Israel’s actions in Gaza led by the Netanyahu government as a genocide,” Rep. Dexter said in her speech, backing Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s pro-terrorist resolution “Recognizing the Genocide of the Palestinian People in Gaza.”

The director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum criticized Dexter’s hijacking of the Holocaust to support Hamas, but the Jewish Democratic Council of America endorsed Dexter’s reelection campaign anyway along with other vehemently anti-Israel candidates including one who had supported Mamdani and was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders..

After the rise of anti-semitic nominees, the JDCA sent out a message from its director Halie Soifer, most of which is dedicated to complaining about Trump and the “algae-ridden reflecting pool”, as if the color of the pool were the biggest issue for Jews in America, and then towards the end, warned Jews against dropping support for the Democratic Party.

“Some, including in the Jewish community, concerned about DSA’s rise, may believe that this difficult moment means holding back support of Democrats or involvement in general in the midterms. To voters questioning their political home in the wake of an ascendant far-left, JDCA offers a clear response – we don’t have to support all Democrats, including DSA, to help ensure Democrats who share our values win in November,” Sofer urged.

“JDCA has endorsed more than 140 Democratic candidates,” Kamala’s former foreign policy advisor claimed, suggesting that these politicians “reflect our views on democracy, antisemitism, Israel, and other issues of importance to Jewish voters” who will drown “out the extremes.”

Those 140 candidates however include Rep. Dexter, who believes Israel defending itself against genocidal Islamic terrorists is as bad as the Holocaust, as well as other far leftist politicians who have falsely accused Israel of ‘genocide’, ‘apartheid’, and ‘ethnic cleansing’ and ‘war crimes’.

The JDCA misleadingly describes Dexter as being a “strong advocate of a two-state solution “ There’s no mention that Dexter supports an end to arms sales to Israel, and went on the podcast of a Qatar-backed antisemitic figure to declare that “I refuse to be endorsed by AIPAC” .

The JDCA’s list of endorsees who “share its values” also include Rep. Yassamin Ansari, an Iranian congresswoman who also falsely accused Israel of genocide, tried to block arms sales to Israel, falsely accused Israel of “mass starvation”, and went on a Qatari antisemitic podcast to also accuse Israel of atrocities in Lebanon while fighting against Iran’s Hezbollah proxies there.

The JDCA endorsement merely describes her as” a steadfast advocate for a two-state solution “

The endorsement list includes Rep. Sara Jacobs, the Qualcomm heiress dating the grandson of a terrorist, who falsely claimed that Israel “might” have committed genocide and accused it of “ethnic cleansing”. Rep. Jacobs co-sponsored bills attacking Israel and blocking arms to Israel, promoted terrorist propaganda and even attacked the U.S. military for buying weapons from Israel. The JDCA endorsement innocuously claims that she “gives San Diegans a voice on some of the most important issues facing the world” without addressing her hatred of Israel.

The JDCA endorsed Rep. Madeleine Dean, who had falsely accused Israel of perpetrating a “man-made famine” in Gaza, co-signed a J Street letter accusing Israel of violating the non-existent ‘ceasefire’ and demanded that the Trump administration “hold the Israeli government accountable for its actions” through “maximum diplomatic pressure”.

The endorsement list includes Mallory McMorrow, a former senate primary spoiler candidate, who called Gaza a “genocide” and declared, “I’m not accepting AIPAC support… I’ve never accepted their support. And what we are seeing in the Middle East is a moral abomination.”

Not only has the JDCA endorsed sitting anti-Israel members of Congress, but it has endorsed vehemently Democratic anti-Israel challengers running against solidly pro-Israel Republicans.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, became the first member of Congress to visit Israel after Oct 7. The JDCA endorsed Rebecca Cooke, a Mamdani supporter who was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is backed by J Street, and had declared that she would oppose military aid to Israel because, “I don’t think that taxpayer dollars should be going to fund the killing of children.”

The JDCA endorsed James Talarico who had declared that, “I have never taken a dime from AIPAC and I have already committed to never taking any” and was boosted by anti-Israel activists who claimed that his victory validated the Democratic Party’s growing turn against Israel.

I reached out to the JDCA and its leaders for comment, but received no response when I inquired if the Jewish Democratic Council had any specific standards for its endorsements, whether it had any ‘red lines’ when it came to Israel and whether it would rethink any of its endorsements now that the candidates had publicly come out against Israel.

The JDCA represents itself to Jewish Democrats as a safe haven and a counter to extremism, but in actuality it endorses and supports political candidates who are deeply hostile to Israel.

The organization is trying to dissuade Jewish Democrats from pulling back from supporting Democrats, even though that was the model successfully adopted by the Islamist ‘Uncommitted’ movement, while promising that the JDCA’s candidates have been vetted to be friendly to Jews.

That is untrue.

The ‘D’ part of the JDCA commands far more of its loyalty and agenda than the ‘J’ part does.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.