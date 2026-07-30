Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
12h

New York for now. But other cities targeted by CAIR,Qatar will be on- boarding Sharia even in red states such as TX unless we wakeup fast. Frightening history repeating times while citizens are asleep and or complicit.

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