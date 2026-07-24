Seven months after Mamdani took office, donations continue to pour into his campaign with nearly $300,000 in political donations showing up in just the last month even though the controversial radical politician’s next mayoral campaign would be in the 2029 cycle.

A massive flurry of political donations to a politician for a race this many years away is unusual.

A close examination of the donations by Freedom Center Investigates found some unusual patterns. Of the top ‘maxed out’ donations, a majority came from Muslims and a majority of those Muslim donors did not list an employer or occupation: another potential red flag. Two Muslim men with the same name, but different addresses, donated to Mamdani one day apart.

Muslims are a tiny minority in New York City and local Muslims were a minority among the current wave of top Mamdani donors showing that his political power was fueled by Muslim money and support from outside the city in ways that have been made difficult to track.

Of 5 of Mamdani’s top 2029 ‘maxed out’ Muslim donors, only one listed his occupation, and the other 4 all donated within two days of each other. Those 4 were all from outside New York.

This is another red flag.

Leaving out ‘employer’ and ‘occupation’ data, which should be filled in, makes it difficult to track the origin of the donation, the legal status of the donor and the potential influence of foreign money.