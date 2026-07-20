Daniel Greenfield

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Karen Bracken
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Mamdani's people made it very clear that they will end private property in NYC. They will squeeze out the landlords and gobble up all the homes and apartments that are currently being rented. Then they will raise property tax so high those that own will sell or just abandoned their homes and the city will take them over too. It is communism at its finest. Then New York city dwellers will find out what real slum lords they have elected to run (destroy) their city and this will spread throughout the country because the American voter is so dumbed down and naive they fall for campaign rhetoric that promises heaven with the intention of delivering pure hell. If it sounds to good to be true it is and you better run from it as fast as you can.

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