Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Justice 4 All's avatar
Justice 4 All
7h

Why don’t they just create transgender sports and/or quit being ridiculous and force their mental illness on everyone else? As a Midwest American woman, the League of Women never held a view I agreed with and I’d be fine if they’d go away.

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Luxuria Luxuria Condo 503's avatar
Luxuria Luxuria Condo 503
3h

Gender fatigue is setting in

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