In 2020, Bryce ‘Lindsay’ Hecox, who is a man, sued Idaho over the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, demanding to be allowed to compete against women playing for the Boise State cross-country team. After graduating high school, Mr. Hecox, who had a mediocre high school track record as a man, decided he was really a woman and sued to play on the women’s team. His lawsuit contended that playing against other men “would be inconsistent” with his gender identity, while playing against women was part of his “treatment plan for gender dysphoria.”

Speaking in defense of women’s sports were over 100 female athletes and coaches, dozens of female Olympic athletes, Women’s Declaration International, the International Consortium on Female Sport, the Independent Council on Women’s Sports, and the Women’s Liberation Front while arguing against the existence of women’s sports was the League of Women Voters.

“Transgender and intersex persons will be harmed by the enforcement of this law,” a League official complained. What about women? The League of Women Voters was however far more interested in its new demographic of transgender male voters claiming to be women voters.

The League of Women Voters claimed that keeping men who claim to be women out of women’s sports was “an egregious example of sex discrimination.” Deborah Turner, the League’s black former president, argued that keeping men out was racist and “will disproportionately target women and girls of color” even though Mr. Hecox was a white man and the most notorious men competing against women, like Lia Thomas, have been white men.

This senseless argument paralleled the descent of the League of Women Voters from its 1890s suffrage roots into a bland and interchangeable Democratic operation and then, by way of struggle sessions over BLM in 2020, into a generic leftist pressure group fighting over illegal aliens, global warming, gun ownership, DEI, and whatever leftist issue is trending right now.

And with little to show that it was founded to campaign for women and much to show that it isn’t.

The League of Women Voters denounces the existence of women and their resistance to letting men also be women. The LWV had accused Trump of waging a “war on women,” but he League of Women Voters are the ones who are actually waging a war on women.

Last month, the League of Women Voters, which, despite its name, has taken to erasing women in favor of “people who can become pregnant” defended its erasure of women. In an article titled “All Women’s Rights Depend on Transgender Rights,” the LWV contended that women’s rights really “encompasses infinite experiences and identities, like income, race, gender, sexuality, and more.” This is not a description of women’s rights, but of Marxist intersectionality which defines all the discrimination that it recognizes as part of a system of societal oppression.

The League of Women Voters, which had been created by white feminists, declared that it has a new enemy: “white feminism, or feminism that is focused on the needs of white women, is something we must constantly battle” and bragged that “we’re equipped to take on that battle.”

“There are many parallels between the exclusion of black people and the transgender and nonbinary communities within certain branches of the women’s rights movement,” the article argued, and further warned that banning men from the ladies room through “laws that dictate which bathrooms you can use based on our genitalia” somehow also threatened women, despite the attacks on women and girls linked to the elimination of safe spaces in restrooms.

“Evolving to become more inclusive is an ongoing, essential part of the women’s rights movement,” the LWV stated, declaring that “there is no true democracy without trans rights” and that “there are no women’s rights without trans rights”. But, as the League of Women Voters has shown, there’s actually no such thing as women’s rights if trans rights are imposed on women.

For women to have rights, they have to exist as a particular defined group, not “infinite identities.”

Rather than listening to the women and girls complaining about discrimination, the League of Women Voters not only doubled down on taking away their Title IX rights to women’s sports, once a hardfought project of the activists whom the LWV now dismisses as hateful ‘white feminists,’ but also dismisses all women who don’t want mixed restrooms or sports as bigots.

Fighting those women has become a central mission of the League of Women Voters.

Poll after poll has shown that not only majorities of Americans, but majorities of women oppose men playing against women in women’s sports under the guise of ‘transgender’ ideology.

The League of Women Voters is fighting against the majority of women in America whom it has bizarrely claimed are part of an “anti-gender movement”, when the LWV are the ones subscribing to a movement that denies the existence of the sexes, accuses them of crimes such as “white feminism” and ‘Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminism’ for believing that women exist.

A previous CEO had complained that “gender non-binary and trans women are often excluded from the conversation” in feminism and vowed that the LWV would spend more time listening to these ‘transgender’ men than to the women in the organization’s own name.

Rather than campaigning on anything relevant to women, the LWV has taken to fighting against Voter ID, another policy supported by the majority of Americans, on behalf of men who claim to be women by arguing that “Voter ID laws suppress transgender voters”. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the League of Women Voters bemoaned the impact that had on “women and people who may become pregnant” as if anyone who isn’t a biological woman can become pregnant.

The League of Women Voters complained that transgender men are worse off than “straight women,” of whom only 35% experience domestic violence, while “44% of lesbian and 61% of bisexual women” and more than half of transgender people suffer from domestic violence.

Women in abusive relationships were expected to check their domestic abuse privilege.

The League of Women Voters even highlighted the story of “Anna Kellar, a nonbinary trans athlete who has returned to skating to compete in amateur adult-level competition,” and who is “fighting for equality on the ice” against the “restrictive gender norms” in figure skating.

Kellar recently appealed for “support for trans figure skaters – and trans women especially – and oppose the discriminatory policies that keep them from competing.”

Kellar was also the longtime executive director of the League of Women Voters of Maine.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.