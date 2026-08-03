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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
14h

What a disgrace for our people that out of our nation come some of the worst self-hating auto-Antisemitic useful idiots.

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ECB's avatar
ECB
12hEdited

The reason the DSA is rising is that the rest of the Democrats have abandoned the playing field. In fairness to them though, they had no choice.

The last prominent pro-Israel Democrat who had a legitimate shot at getting to be, at least, vice president was Josh Shapiro. For that mistake Shapiro and his family were very nearly incinerated in their own home, despite him being the governor of Pennsylvania and enjoying a high degree of police protection. Think about that, a governor of a large and important state could not be protected from an antisemitic terrorist.

If anyone thinks that the rest of the Democrats didn’t get the message here, think again. They understand, at a visceral level, that they will be targeted with extreme violence if they resist the Islamist/socialist agenda. In effect, there is a brown shirt organization operating in the Democratic Party. And that is historically quite typical of how socialists have worked. If you crossed Stalin, Hitler, Mao (and Kim Jong Un and others today) it wasn't just you who would pay the price. Your family would be targeted too.

Not surprisingly, they have fallen in line with remarkable speed. These people aren’t true believers. They are more like deer caught in the headlights. And there is nothing that they can do about it.

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