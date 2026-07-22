Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
8h

Daniel, Brilliant article. Thank you. Best, Barbara

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Mike Petrik's avatar
Mike Petrik
6h

Fascinating and disturbing essay. Thank you.

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