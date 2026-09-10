Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
10h

We need to destroy the Red-Green alliance infiltratimg America.

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
8h

liberalism is a suicidal mental disorder....logic cannot bring them back to reality.Bezmenov described this process as “a great brainwashing” that has four basic stages. The first stage is called “demoralization” which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve. According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country — in other words, the time it takes to change what the people are thinking.

Demoralization is a process that is “irreversible.” "A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him

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