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Doug Mayfield's avatar
Doug Mayfield
4h

The mother's statement and presumably her daughter's wish when alive are standard responses from the left which is now fully nihilist and collectivist in that individual human beings are of no value. According to the left, all humans are property of the state which may do with them as the latest whim of the head of state dictates. We witness this every day in places like NYC and California. The fact that if left in place, the coyotes might kill someone else, so what? It's not an individual of any value. It's another cipher or zero in that great mass of flesh, the state.

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Meemanator's avatar
Meemanator
5h

The coyotes are out of hand here in north Georgia. We often see three or four hanging out in our culdesac. But here we have full rights to shoot them, no limit. They are dangerous to small children and pets. Kinda basic self preservation.

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