Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Rev. Dr. David Michael Swindle's avatar
Rev. Dr. David Michael Swindle
3hEdited

Perhaps this is mostly a theological difference here, Daniel. Many of us Christians tend to have a different view of the death penalty since we believe our God was an unjust victim of it.

Genesis is hardly the last word on this this topic. It's only the first word on it.

And there's something you and other death penalty advocates don't get: life imprisonment is not giving a murderer a pass at all.

Life imprisonment is WAY worse than the death penalty.

Spending decades in misery behind bars is a much more severe punishment than a shot that just puts you to sleep. We're all going to die someday. It's much more of a punishment if somebody has to do it after they've spent 50+ years living in a cage.

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Nancy Eskijian's avatar
Nancy Eskijian
4h

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil. We are in a world of chaos. Our trust is in God.

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