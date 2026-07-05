Daniel Greenfield

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Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
Jul 5

"Death to America" is "protected" speech in the public square but espousing that philosophy in the US Congress is a call to arms and should have no place. Ordinary Americans like myself cannot fathom why a communist should be welcomed into the US legislature.

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
Jul 5

There must be some minimum intellectual , basic competence and patriotism standards required to take public office in the west. Otherwise, the

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