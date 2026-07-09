Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Jul 9

were the Somali people in the US in the streets celebrating the 4th of July? No they were not. If they love Somalia so much and want to celebrate their beloved country then they should pack up and go to Somalia. Free your land in your land and do not expect Americans or America to do it for you.

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Rdw's avatar
Rdw
8d

Why hasn’t Omar been deported already?

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