“Wherever you came from, you came to America. And you came for one reason—for one reason only—to establish Allah’s deen,” Imam Siraj Wahhaj, a former vice president of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), had told Muslims, “democracy will crumble, and there will be nothing, and the only thing that will remain will be Islam.”

“Muslims in America are the most strategic Muslims on Earth,” the top Islamic figure, who has posed with numerous politicians, including Zohran Mamdani, said.

“If you get involved in politics, you have to be very careful that your leader is for Allah. You don’t get involved in politics because it’s the American thing to do. You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam.”

“If only Muslims were clever politically, they could take over the United States and replace its constitutional government with a caliphate,” the unindicted co-conspirator in the World Trade Center bombing predicted. “Take my word, if eight million Muslims unite in America, the country will come to us.”

“If we put a nationwide infrastructure in place and marshaled our resources, we’d take over this country in a very short time,” Imam Zaid Shakir, a repeat ISNA guest, preached. “What a great victory it will be for Islam to have this country in the fold and ranks of the Muslims.”

“Every Muslim who is honest would say, I would like to see America become a Muslim country.”

“I believe that as Muslims we should participate in the system to safeguard our interest and try to bring gradual change for the right cause, the cause of truth and justice. We must not forget that Allah’s rules have to be established in all lands, and all our efforts should lead to that direction,” Muzammil Siddiqi, a co-founder of ISNA, had said.

Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed, the Democratic Party’s Michigan Senate nominee, will be joining Wahhaj, Shakir and Siddiqi at the Islamic Society of North America’s latest conference.

El-Sayed will be one of two Michigan Islamist Democrats, including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, who had told a Christian to leave the city over his opposition to honoring an Islamic terrorist supporter, to speak at the Islamic Supremacist conference whose speakers have a history of calling for an Islamic takeover of the United States and the imposition of Sharia law.

Dearborn and other Islamic controlled areas in Michigan played a significant role in the nomination of Abdul El-Sayed, who lost the non-Muslim Democrat vote, but secured the Democrat nomination by winning 94% of the Muslim vote, appearing to prove Wahhaj’s thesis of a unified bloc vote allowing Islamists to seize control of the American political system.

Abdul El-Sayed had spoken of his own dedication to Sharia law, a supremacist theocratic system that would deprive non-Muslims, women and most Americans of all their civil rights. And he will be attending a conference with ISNA’s co-founder Siddiqi, also its former two-time president and board member, who had predicted that, “once more people accept Islam, insha’allah, this will lead to the implementation of Sharia in all areas.”

That would include mutilation, sex slavery and the enslavement or genocide of non-Muslims.

ISNA has close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, the parent organization of both Al Qaeda and Hamas, which critics have accused of infiltrating American political life, and the most notorious Hamas front group in America operated out of ISNA’s headquarters. ISNA is an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror funding trial of that group raising national security issues.

The organization whose conference Abdul El-Sayed will attend had previously featured Islamic calls for Jewish genocide, predicting that, “the last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: ‘Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him.’”

One of the speakers at the ISNA conference will be Imam Tariq Masood, who had “forced his 13-year-old niece into marriage, and who had advised his followers to do the same with their young female relatives” and as reported by Andrew Bostom at RAIR, had praised Hitler for carrying out the Holocaust.

“What Hitler said, the Qur’an had said 1400 years ago. Hitler did not do this by looking at the Qur’an, he did this by observing,” Imam Masood had said. “He said that if I wanted, I would have killed all of them. I would not leave even one alive. But I am leaving some alive. So that when the world remembers me, that the Jews were cruel, then the world will know why I killed them. I am leaving some alive. They will not sit peacefully. If Hitler was alive today, the world would have said that you (Hitler) were not a good person, but you did the right thing.”

ISNA’s speakers have similar plans for Christians and for the United States of America.

“If we go to war, brothers and sisters—and one day we will, believe me—that’s why you’re commanded jihad,” Siraj Wahhaj had preached. “When Allah demands us to fight, we’re not stopping and nobody’s stopping us.

“I pray one day, Inshallah, Allah will bless us to raise an army and I’m serious about this. We were very close, recently. We had made intention to raise an army of 10,000 men in NY City. Muslim men to go fight…And the day is going to come, when that happens,” the ISNA speaker and former official predicted at a fundraiser for an Al Qaeda front group.

“I will never ever tell people, ‘don’t be violent, that is not the Islamic way.’ The violence has to be selected.” Members of his mosque’s security team, where “several people connected to the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center either attended or visited around the time of the attack”, called themselves ‘Jihad warriors.’” One of them, Farooque Ahmed, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for plotting an attack on a rail station in Arlington, Virginia, when he scouted the area and then handed over his findings to what he believed was an Al-Qaeda terrorist, advising him to plant the bombs during the commute to maximize casualties.

More recently, Wahhaj’s son and family members were busted running a terrorist training camp for kids in New Mexico. The targets were to be “military, law enforcement, and financial institutions.”

Siddiqi had translated remarks by Omar Abdel Rahman, the ‘Blind Sheikh’ at the center of the World Trade Center bombing and a subsequent plot against New York City’s landmark. Hisham ‘Adam’ Hamawy, who had acted as Rahman’s translator, testified at his trial, won the Democrat nomination for Congress in New Jersey and volunteered for the same Al Qaeda front group that Wahhaj had been fundraising for when talking about raising an army of Muslims in New York.

Shaykh Akram Nadwi, another speaker at the ISNA conference, claimed that, “Muslims in the West” were living “in the territories of the active enemies of Islam.”

Imam Zaid Shakir had urged Muslims to function as a “state within a state.”

“In many places where Muslims are doing jihad and killing kaffirs (non-Muslims), this infrastructural work hasn’t been done,” he complained. “As a result, Muslims are fighting and dying, but there’s very little tangible political benefit as a result of that fighting and dying.”

“The work we should be doing is laying the infrastructure—the administrative, logistical infrastructure—putting that into place, so that if Allah put us in a situation where we did have to fight, physically, we could translate that fighting into tangible political gains,” Shakir advised.

“We have to start doing the real tough, nitty-gritty, unglamorous, boring work of developing our organizational and institutional strength in this country,” he said. “If we put a nationwide infrastructure in place and marshaled our resources, we’d take over this country in a very short time.”

“What a great victory it will be for Islam to have this country in the fold and ranks of the Muslims.”

This is only a small sample of the conference that Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed is set to attend. In a public statement, Abdul El-Sayed has denied having anything to do with the other speakers, without actually disavowing their calls for terrorism, mass murder and the conquest of America. His defenders have tried to make it sound as if these speakers, some of whom are or were important figures in the organization that is putting on the conference, are incidental.

Wahhaj, Shakir, Siddiqi and many others are not incidental, they embody ISNA’s worldview.

And Abdul El-Sayed’s participation makes it clear that he’s comfortable with calls to conquer the United States, to murder millions of people and to subjugate all non-Muslims to Islamic Supremacism. Even while El-Sayed is enmeshed in a controversy over his role in the killings of thousands of dogs and cats, he is set to attend a conference where speakers have called for the killing of far more Christians, Jews and other non-Muslims in the name of his religion.

(Note: I want to acknowledge the important work of the researchers who documented many of the Jihadist remarks especially ‘Muslim Mafia’ by David Gaubatz and Paul Sperry, a very important book, as well as recent reporting on the ISNA conference by Chuck Ross at Free Beacon and Andrew Bostom at RAIR.)

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

And click here to support my work with a donation.

Thank you for reading.

Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.