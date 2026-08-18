Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Rob's avatar
Rob
4h

Murderous regimes always convey their exact intentions, and their dirty deeds back them up. It would be ill-advised to not take their threats seriously.

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Vickie D's avatar
Vickie D
4h

How is this ok in America!? Why are things not being done?

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