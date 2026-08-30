Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
3h

“The only thing crazier than Woke 1 is the idea that AOC can pretend it went away somewhere.”

She can pretend all she wants, that’s all she does anyway. If you look up the fine print on her, she was cast in that part. The Dem party in that district put out a casting call & interviewed hundreds of applicants for the shot of challenging the incumbent. She got the gig.

Furthermore she was pretending last week when she froze her eggs. She’s 36yrs old. As I understand it (I’m not a doctor) a pregnancy @ that age is considered a “geriatric” pregnancy. What the hell is she waiting for? She’s not getting any younger. Honestly don’t think she wants kids anyway, it’s all performative art. She apparently dumped her white boyfriend (can’t have that!) so she’s more “pure” (I guess) to the DSA kingmakers.

Bottom Line: with these people everything’s fake.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture