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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
2h

Pools, Marble and Mansions: Luxury Homes in the Palestinian Authority

Source: Regavim

"What does life in the Palestinian Authority really look like? During a single day, researchers photographed sprawling private estates, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, fountains, guest houses and multi-story luxury villas. 100 luxurious Palestinian homes are documented in this 200-page report: Real Estate Under Occupation." (Regavim)

https://www.regavim.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Real-Estate-Under-Occupation.pdf

https://jcfa.org/article/luxury-alongside-poverty-in-the-palestinian-authority/

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
1h

I learned so much from your article. Thank you. People of this world. We are at War. I am not going to allow Islamism, Communism or any of these Death Cults to dominate me. I am ready to fight. We are at War.

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