Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
2h

So glad to be retired and not have to put up with nonsense.

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
2h

“, it’s a totalitarian movement enforcing party discipline over trivial things.” 100% correct

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