Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Harry's avatar
Harry
3h

Gee, winter must be racist, too, because snow is white. Also, white light, as the dead white male Isaac Newton showed, is actually made up of all the other colours in the spectrum, so white paint is actually the most inclusive colour possible!

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April's avatar
April
3h

I’m glad you wrote this. We need to know how crazy these people are to protect ourselves.

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