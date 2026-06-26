Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Howard Carter
Jun 27

"At the core of liberalism is the spoiled child — miserable, as all spoiled children are, unsatisfied, demanding, ill-disciplined, despotic and useless. Liberalism is a philosophy of sniveling brats." - P. J. O'Rourke

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Bobby
Jul 8

Good article and well said thank you.

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