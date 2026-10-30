Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Dan Segal's avatar
Dan Segal
16m

What, precisely, did the DSA Liberation Caucus say in support of the terrorist attack in D.C.?

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Barbara D. Martin's avatar
Barbara D. Martin
33m

The presence of Islam must be erased from our streets. We are in a  war for our survival, for Western civilization:

Declare Islam to be a terrorist organization.

Stop all government payments to all Muslims, all organizations.

Ban any public displays: gatherings of more than eight; clothing indicating a Muslim affiliation.

Close mosques as terrorist training camps.

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