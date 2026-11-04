Daniel Greenfield

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
8h

Well Daniel, right you are, I can barely look at this. Messaging was terrible. And yes there are RINOs as far as I am concerned should not even be in the Party. Trump was a one man band. We have 2 yrs of a vicious blood thirsty party. And one person who cries buyer’s remorse, I will hit you with a sledge hammer of facts. Because I will brook no nonsense and I will not Bow down to anyone. I don’t think anyone wants to challenge me on that one. So I for one will keep speaking up. Thank you for this piece Daniel.

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
8h

Good article but too many ifs. The Republican Party has always been cowardly and incompetent. That is not going to change. We need good young smart savy individuals working at the grassroots level to have any hope of reversing what I see as the inevitable decline of American Constitutional Republicanism. I'm afraid those people aren't out there given our educational system and media. Its really like the 1930's when FDR destroyed our economy but people kept re electing him because he had the press behind him and was at least 'doing something' no matter how destructive the 'doing something' was. JD Vance is NOT the answer. Like the 30's, I don't see the republicans regaining any majority in the near future if ever. They blew their best chance and the window is now closed. Free stuff and blaming Jews is too powerful a combination to overcome.

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