The good news is we found the WMDs. The bad news is USAID and the UN were delivering them. And the media was blaming Trump and Musk for cutting off the WMD aid deliveries.

Even as the media barraged Americans with photos of sick Sudanese kids, the Sudanese military was sharing “a video of an apparent war victim with charred skin” with the message, ‘Your cooking” to celebrate its use of ‘humanitarian aid’ as chemical weapons.

“Trump Officials Celebrated With Cake After Slashing Aid. Then People Died of Cholera,” a ProPublica headline complained. The story by the leftist pressure group funded by the proceeds of a couple who helped cause the subprime meltdown advanced the media’s narrative.

Stories in the Washington Post, Time Magazine, and Reuters followed the usual playbook of suffering porn photos of children in third world countries accompanied by claims that they were dying because of the selfishness of conservatives who were cutting aid to them.

An ABC News headline declared that, “Sudan has become a ‘case study’ for the impact of USAID cuts.” Time Magazine claimed that, “Without USAID, My Neighbors in Sudan are Starving” and according to Reuters, “eight people in South Sudan, including five children, died on a three-hour walk to seek medical treatment for cholera after U.S. aid cuts”.

The Washington Post started out its story by depicting a 3-year-old boy mourning his mother and blaming her death on Trump and Elon Musk. “Supplies for cholera response were largely funded by USAID,” a UN World Health Organization spokesman claimed in the article, warning that the cuts “reduced our ability to distribute water-purifying supplies.”

Even as the media depicted Trump and Musk as monsters who partied while cutting off aid to dying children, fueling a new wave of Democrat outrage, it knew that the Islamic regime in Sudan had been using chlorine as a chemical weapon. Not only that, but in its final week in office, the Biden administration had sanctioned Sudan’s regime for using chemical weapons. There were no protests then, but when the Trump administration sanctioned Sudan again over the use of chemical weapons, there were complaints that would interfere with humanitarian aid.

With good reason. The ‘humanitarian aid’ was actually a WMD.

The media, including the Post, is now publishing evidence that the UN’s aid programs provided the chlorine used for chemical weapons: including a voice message from a member of the regime saying that the chlorine cylinders “come through U.N. health care programs or whatever.” UNICEF admitted to supplying chlorine gas to six plants, including al-Manara, during the same period when DOGE and the Trump administration were reining in abuses by USAID.

“Al-Manara has some of those cylinders, and we took them from there,” the Sudanese regime figure sanctioned by the Trump administration admitted.

Media stories profiled UNICEF, another UN agency, whose Sudan work was also funded by USAID. UNICEF, in whose name children will soon be told to knock on doors over Halloween, discussed how it os, “sustaining operations at Al Manara water treatment plant and providing essential treatment chemicals such as polymer and chlorine” for “clean and safe water.”

Other USAID-funded ‘aid’ groups that provided chlorine canisters to al-Manara included Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Last year, the media ran outraged stories claiming that the Trump USAID shutdown had cost CARE $165 million and led to 850 layoffs especially impacting “health programs and food distribution programs in Sudan.”

In June, the Office of the Inspector General at USAID revealed that after directing over $1 billion in aid to Sudan, the agency had not been properly monitoring sites, had not followed its internal procedures and “did not have reasonable assurance that the awards were implemented as intended and may not have identified all program irregularities or taken corrective actions.”

This was obviously inevitable during a civil war. And it comes after USAID had been involved in everything from funding the Taliban and Al Qaeda groups. USAID was one key component of an international humanitarian aid complex that had been collaborating with Islamic terrorists, routing money to them and faking famines from Gaza to Afghanistan to Yemen to benefit them.

And ‘humanitarian aid’, from water pipes in Gaza to fertilizer in Yemen, found ‘dual use’ as weapons for Islamic terrorists. The fake famine in Yemen was used to ship large amounts of urea, a chemical used in explosives, and ammonium perchlorate, used in rocket fuel. The population in Yemen increased 30%, and the Houthi Jihadis in control of Yemen were soon pounding the US Navy with drones. Gaza’s water pipes became rockets and equipment meant for constructing irrigation and water systems was used to build terror tunnels instead.

With that kind of track record, there was every reason to suspect that there might be a ‘dual use’ for the ‘humanitarian aid’ being shipped to Yemen, but non-profit groups played dumb.

“Chlorine supplied by UNICEF has one purpose: making water safe to drink,” UNICEF’s spokesman claimed. “Any other use would be a serious breach of the terms on which it is provided, and of the principles under which humanitarian assistance is delivered.”

Islamic terrorists from Afghanistan to Gaza to Yemen to Syria have made a routine habit of ‘breaching’ the worthless UN principles. And the UN has done nothing to hold them accountable. The unspoken reason that the UN’s ‘humanitarian aid’ is so often weaponized is that UN personnel on the ground are often members of or collaborators with Islamic terror groups. Rather than address any of that, the UN and its non-profit allies roll out another fake famine accompanied by splashy photos of sick children published by the New York Times.

The latest USAID scandal is more evidence that President Trump and DOGE were on the right track. Our ‘humanitarian aid’ to Islamic terror states is not only beset by waste, fraud, and corruption, but is routinely abused by terrorists and military regimes for their own purposes.

Americans are not responsible for the sickness and death in Sudan. Only the Sudanese are. The Islamic ideology and Arab tribalism feeding that brutal conflict are not of our making and the only thing that throwing more billions of dollars in aid will do is continue to feed the killing.

We set out to save Sudan: instead our ‘life-saving aid’ was used to build chemical weapons.

In March, the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated Sudan for “ending the cholera outbreak” through the work of the UN and Sudan’s Federal and State Ministries of Health.” Now that the chemical weapons have been cut off, the cholera outbreak also ended.

This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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