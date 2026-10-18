Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
14hEdited

60 years ago I trick or treated for UNICEF. Everyone enjoyed candy and cookies. I got a nickel. No one knew what UNICEF was in my poor unwashed neighborhood. I never forget the teacher, Ms.Watson from Winthrop. Puppy love perhaps, but I thank God for the lasting impression.

Musk and Trump has done the world a great service in exposing USAID. And your articles expose a truth that needs to be reported. 60 years ago chlorine gas exposure would had been front page news. But now the chlorine gas and the press are owned the same people.

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Bruce Dodson's avatar
Bruce Dodson
12h

It should be a crime to put all five of these letters together because it creates the false impression that it was about AID when all along it was about International Development which is interference. It should only be listed as USA ID.

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