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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
5h

I wish this article could land in the hands of President Trump. He has failed to understand his enemy as have other Presidents when it comes to the Middle East so this war with Iran will not end with this President or the next. Islam has said the day will come when their flag flies over our White House but no one seems to take that threat serious. That goal is what drives them and they will not stop until they are destroyed or they succeed in the mission to conquer this country. Sadly, I believe the latter will be the ultimate outcome. I also believe public opinion of the brain dead Americans who think nothing of murdering their unborn but riot and demonstrate if we do what needs to be done in the Middle East. We have allowed so many of them into our country (Thank you Ted Kennedy) and that will end up being our downfall. Oe of the things we must do to slow down their progression is to roll back the clock of immigration and end all immigration from the Middle East. But again no one is willing to lose their elected throne to do what really needs to be done.

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Steve Campbell's avatar
Steve Campbell
1h

Thank you for another analysis of the Western way of thinking. Since WWII, while first the communists, then the anarchists and now the Jihadists went about their long marches, we luxuriated in our successful selves and turned a blind eye to what was going on in our midst. I am a Vietnam vet who bought into that, let's just get along philosophy until I came home and watched as a plan was executed which would eventually lead to a communist victory. The deliberate removal of our support from the South and the fraudulent negotiations for peace with the north sealed the fate of the South Vietnamese and we shrugged and moved on. That has been the goal of the West, appease, negotiate, shrug and move on. We lost China, much of southeast Asia, South America and Africa with the same policies. And what of those regions today. Communism still has footholds but in every part of those worlds with the result of stagnant economies, oppressive rules and regulations and human rights violations. The communists lost big with the fall of the Soviet Union and as much as others have tried to move back to a world movement a little taste of capitalistic success has dampened the fervor.

In the march onward of totalitarianism, Islam has reclaimed it's place as the next best thing. When combined with Communist instructions with a little Fascism sprinkled in they march toward the ultimate goal of one world dominated by the followers of Mohammed. And our answer is, appease, negotiate, shrug and move on.

When someone desperately wants to die for a cause it is usually best to help them achieve their desire. But, we, the dupes of the West just acquiesce, bend the knee, open our society and surrender. I despair of the outcome.

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