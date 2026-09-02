When 80,000 Muslim migrants invaded the Spanish territory of Ceuta through Morocco, the Sanchez government refused to declare an emergency because mass migration wasn’t classified as an emergency. Three weeks later, PM Pedro Sanchez came back from vacation and announced that he will declare a national security crisis under a single command.

And by then it will be too late.

Despite initial promises from the prime minister that all the migrants would be returned, many thousands of the invaders have remained behind. Some sources estimated the number of remaining invaders who have occupied beaches and overrun entire areas at only 8,000, but Spain’s Ministry of Health is sending 45,000 doses of vaccines to deal with the migrant outbreaks including 10,000 polio, chickenpox, and diphtheria-tetanus vaccines and 15,000 MMR vaccines suggesting that the true number may be between 10,000 and 15,000.

What the vaccine regime reveals even more than the numbers is the fact that they’re staying.

The fiction that the migrants will soon go back is falling apart. There would be no need for over 10,000 vaccine doses for the migrants if they were on the verge of being deported back home.

MMR vaccines with the second booster shot operate on a 4-week schedule. The chickenpox vaccine is spread out over 2 months, and the polio and diphtheria-tetanus vaccines operate across 6-12 months. The Spanish government expects thousands, and perhaps even a full ten thousand migrants, to stay for at least a year which means that they will probably never leave.

The new unified command is preparing to seize housing for the migrants for the rest of the year which means that the government expects the occupation to continue until at least then.

Meanwhile crime in the formerly quiet territory has soared. According to a police union spokesman, the number of calls regarding crimes being committed increased 1,000%.

“Normally, we get 20 or 30 calls a day to report crimes, and that number increases on weekends. But we’re registering more than 200 calls every day. What we’re experiencing is overwhelming.”

Women and girls in particular have become targets, but even law enforcement isn’t safe with an off-duty Civil Guard officer beaten and robbed by 5 Moroccans at a gas station. Officers are working 16-hour shifts, sleeping on base, and then going back to work, and it still isn’t enough.

“Ceuta cannot normalize robberies, brawls, sexual assaults, and attacks on members of the State Security Forces,” a police union spokesman complained. Unfortunately, it already has.

Prime Minister Sanchez, who famously wrote a New York Times op-ed titled, “I’m the Prime Minister of Spain. This Is Why the West Needs Migrants” to promote his policy of legalizing 500,000 illegal migrants, helping spur the invasion, has been running out the clock by offering meaningless reassurances and delaying any emergency intervention until now.

As Spain’s former head of immigration, Ramón Caudevila from Ceuta, pointed out, under the law “after 31 days from the application date, undocumented immigrants have the right to go to the Spanish mainland.” What that means is that in around a week, thousands of invading Ceuta migrants will enter Spain proper and then all of Europe will lie open before them.

No wonder they’re getting vaccinated.

And that is only the beginning. As the former official pointed out, “they’ll be granted residency and a work permit. And they can apply for family reunification: five people on average. But it doesn’t end there. His older sister, who is married, brings her family over too… from one minor, you can legalize 25 or 30 people in four or five years.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s reassurances that this will never happen and the defamation campaign against Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were all based on lies. His claim that critics warning about an invasion of Europe out of Ceuta were “driven by prejudice, fake news, ignorance, or political interest” has turned around to show that his lies were the real fake news.

“No one will stay in Ceuta, no one will go to the mainland, no one will be granted legal status,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska had promised a few weeks ago. Now the Sanchez government has begun testing the waters by proposing to bring at least 500 female migrant minors from Ceuta to the Spanish mainland. (Migrants routinely claim to be minors. There is often no way to know whether that is true and fake migrant minors have been caught before.)

Sanchez’s Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Rego, blasted calls to return the migrants back home, claiming that it was “racist.” Disregarding her warnings, a large Ceuta protest rallied with calls to expel all the migrant invaders back to Morocco, chanting, “I don’t want invaders, I want my freedom” and calling for the resignation of the pro-migrant open borders Sanchez regime.

Elma Saiz, Spain’s Minister of Inclusion and Migration, insisted that migrant minors would not be deported. “That is not the kind of country we are; we have commitments to international law, and it is also a matter of values,” she protested, and, dismissing warnings about disease outbreaks, claimed that the problem isn’t sickness because “what is contagious is xenophobia.”

Meanwhile, the Sanchez government has continued insisting that the campaign that led 200,000 migrants to plan to invade Spain had nothing to do with the Moroccan government while appearing to blame Israel and Russia. A Spanish paper reprinted a bizarre claim from an Egyptian political scientist who said that China had told her that Israel was behind it all.

And as for Morocco? Minister Saiz claimed that Morocco was a “reliable partner” and insisted, “they didn’t know, just as we didn’t.”

The one thing that everyone has avoided discussing is the Islamic motive for the invasion.

Then the Moroccan Minister of Islamic Affairs cited the “sacred struggle to liberate the occupied cities along the Atlantic Ocean” while referencing the Islamic history of Ceuta and its connections to Mohammed. This was never simply about migration: it was about jihad.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

And click here to support my work with a donation.

Thank you for reading.

Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.