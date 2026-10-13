Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
1d

as I have said many times, progressivism should be DSM diagnosis under suicidal ideations and or as a personality disorder as a subset of narcissism. I believe strongly it fulfills all the criteria of malignant narcissism: grandiosity, need for admiration, lack of empathy, feigning empathy, manipulating, having an extreme need for power, paranoid ideation, projection, self hate, inability to recognize the pain they cause others, maturation arrest at age 7 and refractory to treatment.

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MarlaSinger
1d

This is the essential moral flaw of Marxism. It purports to champion the oppressed against oppressors, but declares that the revolution WILL be violent. Violence is the midwife of history. What is oppression if not violence?

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