The Democratic Socialists of America recently issued a statement praising the murderous Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and accusing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is of Cuban heritage, of waging a “genocidal war against the Cuban people” by maintaining the embargo. After arguing that Israel had committed genocide by not sufficiently delivering food to Hamas, the DSA and some of the same players are arguing that America is committing genocide in Cuba by not allowing commercial dealings with the Communist dictatorship. Similar genocide smears had been hurled at the United States for imposing sanctions on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq whose regime, like that of Castro, had engaged in the actual mass murder of its own people.

While leftists have falsely accused America of committing genocide in every war from the Korean War (“the American forces are guilty of the crime of Genocide” – International Association of Democratic Lawyers) to the Iraq War (“an act of genocide” – Workers World), the high point of the genocide lie came during the Vietnam War where the ‘International War Crimes Tribunal’ was convened by intellectuals to convict America of the crime of genocide.

In 1951, the Civil Rights Congress, a Communist front group, and Paul Robeson, a Stalinist, who had defended a regime that murdered millions, had presented We Charge Genocide, a petition to the UN accusing America of genocide in Korea and domestically through racism. During this same period, there were an estimated 2.5 million prisoners in Stalin’s gulag camps.