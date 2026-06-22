Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
Jun 23

The MOU is a trap waiting for Iran to step into.

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Jeanne Dukes's avatar
Jeanne Dukes
Jun 22

What about this? https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/iran-the-goal-was-always-economic?

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