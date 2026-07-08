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Doug Mayfield's avatar
Doug Mayfield
Jul 8

The Democrats and the left in general are now fully nihilist. That is, they reject all facts which clash with their ideology and all human values, honesty, competence, integrity, excellence, beauty, etc. as such. So they do not have anybody's back except those who are blindly unthinking left wing. In my view, any Jew who sides with the Democrats will be tested by having to choose between freedom and individual rights, Israel, and in general, the good and their attachment to the Democratic party because the left does not tolerate freedom of opinion.

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Donna Marie's avatar
Donna Marie
Jul 8

“The Democratic Party didn’t abandon the Jews, the Jews abandoned themselves by accepting antisemitism from the party, refusing to hold it accountable, lowering their expectations, refocusing around general social justice while ignoring their interests and even their survival.” Substitute “Catholic” for Jew and thus would still be a true statement. The Democrats have become the useful idiot party for the Muslims.

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