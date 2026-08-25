Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Jack Harper's avatar
Jack Harper
6h

I am trying to recall the name of the patron saint of rapists and sodomites, of which I believe there are quite a few among the Ceuta invaders.

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Maria Mullins
5h

Well written! As always you are clear and concise. As a Catholic and conservative it makes me SICK how this heretic pope is RUINING Spain!!! Jesus, Mary and Joseph pray for Spain and all these countries that are fighting the invasion of Muslims. Strike down the heretic Shepherds who are WOLVES!!!

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