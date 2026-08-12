Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Just Some Guy's avatar
Just Some Guy
10h

Castration of all aggravated and repeat sex offenders must be part of the punishment if we are to consider ourselves serious about protecting women.

This would certainly reduce recidivism and have a deterrent effect.

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mari's avatar
mari
11h

Time for citizens to set up traps and deal with the garbage

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