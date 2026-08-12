86 years after Winston Churchill’s famous ‘On the Beaches’ speech, the beaches of England have not only been invaded and occupied, but English women and girls are being raped by the occupiers.

And nowhere more so than the once legendary beaches of Brighton.

“If one could but go to Brighton!” Elizabeth Bennett’s mother exclaims in Pride and Prejudice.

Today, if the female characters of the Jane Austen novel were to set out for Brighton, they would find not just the “little sea-bathing” that they were after, but far worse things than that after the 40% Muslim council backed the mass settlement of illegal Muslim migrants in the area.

In July 2026, three Muslim migrants, Abdul Ahmadi, Ibrahim Alshafe and Karin Al-Danasurt, two Egyptians and an Iranian, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in raping a woman, filming their attack, laughing, spitting on her and kicking her. The attack came after the men, who spoke no English, had been trying to find a woman to marry so they could stay in the UK. The Muslim migrants who had been using Google Translate to approach women needed a translator in court.

“They destroyed my life that night,” the victim testified.

Al-Danasuri had come to the UK on a small boat and applied for asylum as a refugee because he allegedly faced a prison sentence in his negative Egypt over a possible murder conviction.

All three of the Muslim migrants were being housed in a migrant hotel at government expense. Brighton’s large number of available seaside hotels led the UK authorities to dump migrants there and the former Victorian hotels became epicenters of crime, human trafficking and rape.

By the end of that month, another Muslim man, Hany Mohamed, who held British citizenship, was accused of raping yet another woman. Akiyas Jameldeen was arrested for a rape several days later followed by yet a third arrest for rape in Brighton Beach.

Back in June, Bilal Akadour, a Syrian Muslim, had been accused of raping a woman on Brighton beach. Like the three Muslim men sentenced in July, he also did not speak English. In March, an Eritrean migrant began sexually assaulting a woman on a Brighton beach until a patrol came along.

“After that night, I lost a part of myself I’m no longer sure I will ever get back,” his victim said.

Also in March, Fattah Derrahi, a ‘chef’ with a North African name and British citizenship, was accused of sexually assaulting 11 women over 4 years in the Brighton area.

How did Brighton go from an iconic seaside area to a Muslim rape ground where migrants show up, without even knowing the language, but know that they can hunt native women for sport?

The three Muslim migrant rapists had been housed in government lodgings. The formerly beautiful hotels that had once been used by tourists visiting the seaside have been filled with Afghan, Syrian and other Muslim migrants who had illegally entered the United Kingdom.

Brighton’s migrant housing had become notorious after 400 ‘unaccompanied minor migrants’ had disappeared from the ‘hotel’. Accounts reported that, “children are literally being picked up from outside the building, disappearing and not being found. They’re being taken from the street by traffickers.” Proposals to reopen the ‘hotel’ led to protests by local residents and activists.

The Brighton and Hove City Council however complained “that the closure of one of our hotels with little notice was distressing for the residents themselves and volunteers working with them and challenging for staff in our homelessness prevention team.”

The Brighton and Hove City Council, which includes Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, the first Muslim mayor, Councillor Nadia Barton Ahmad of the Marxist-Islamist Green Party, Councillor Faiza Baghoth, and Councillor Samer Bagaeen, proclaimed that it is an ‘Anti-Racist City’ that “welcomes migrants, asylum seekers and refugees”.

And no surprise there since 4 out of 10 council members in Brighton and Hove are from the Muslim world, 6 out of 10 are some variety of foreigners, and only 5 out of 10 are native English.

Brighton and Hove have been branded as ‘Cities of Sanctuary’ and while Muslim migrants were raping women, they were holding annual ‘Refugee Week’ events to celebrate the migrant invaders. In Brighton however, as in many cities in the UK, refugee has become rape week.

Even while affordability remains a problem for the native population, the Brighton and Hove council was soliciting “self-contained, affordable properties for refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and other parts of the world.” The area has numerous organizations catering to migrants which also act as magnets, drawing them to Brighton and in turn drawing them to their victims.

The more migrant NGOs offer services, the more migrants show up and the more women are raped, and the more the migrant NGOs deny that their migrants might have done anything.

Sanctuary on Sea, the local sanctuary organization, backed by the Brighton and Hove City Council, warned that “we need to challenge the irrational demonisation of refugees. Anti-immigration politicians and journalists try to blame refugees and migrants for almost every social problem.”

SOS had nothing to say about the rapes that the migrants were committing.

The radical open borders group has campaigned for the right of migrants, like those which raped women in Brighton, to continue invading England via ‘small boats’ and still be allowed to remain for ‘asylum hearings’, opposed housing illegal migrants in restricted areas, demanding that they be “allowed to live in the community”, which is exactly what led to the wave of rapes in Brighton, and opposed even criminalizing smuggling and human trafficking of migrants. There could be no more radical position than the one being backed by the council.

But the group celebrated a “special guest appearance from Brighton & Hove’s new Mayor, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman” who “as the city’s first Muslim mayor, his presence highlighted our shared dedication to building a diverse, compassionate community for all.”

Just not the women being raped on the beaches by the migrants.

Last year, the mayor opened a council session by thanking two imams and declaring, “Bismillahir Rahim, In the name of almighty the most merciful Assalamualiekum, peace be upon all of you. Ladies and gentlemen, Councillors, distinguished guests, family, friends, colleagues and the residents of Brighton and Hove” and touted a celebration of migrants.

Even while open borders group promoted by the Brighton and Hove City Council urge displaying an ‘orange heart’ in solidarity with the migrant invaders, there are no orange hearts or any sympathy for the women being raped by the migrants.

Just more praise for the ‘diverse’ migrants and refugees raping them.

86 years ago, Winston Churchill proclaimed, “We shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

As the invaders came by the seas and oceans, and are welcomed in on the landing grounds to occupy government housing, as they rape English women and girls on the beaches and in the streets, where is that spirt of resistance today?

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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