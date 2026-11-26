It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without turkey, long lines, and people browsing their phones for Black Friday deals in which the products had their prices raised by 80% and then cut by 80% before being stealthily replaced by Amazon with identical looking Chinese knockoffs.

And it also wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the media launching another round of shots in its endless war on America with ‘explainers’ claiming that the Pilgrims were racist and that we should be ashamed of the holiday.

The point of the Thanksgiving story is not what eventually happened between the pilgrims and some of the local Indian tribes, it's that two groups were able to set aside their conflicts, eat together and show gratitude, and more importantly, that we were able to unite together into one country.

George Washington’s Thanksgiving proclamation in 1789 made no mention of the popular pilgrim story and instead declared, “Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be—That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks—for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation—for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war—for the great degree of tranquillity, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed—for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national.”

Thanksgiving was not meant to be a costumed school play, but an opportunity to thank the Creator for watching over America and over our families.

The original message of Thanksgiving was national unity and coming together in gratitude for our blessings of national liberty and the blessings in our own lives.

Coming together and overcoming differences to recognize that was also what Armistice Day (now Veteran's Day) and Memorial Day (originally Decoration Day) were about. Some of our crucial holidays were about finding brotherhood and fellowship in the face of conflict. Thanksgiving brought together Pilgrims and Indians, Memorial Day, families of the fallen on both sides of the Civil War, and Veteran's Day marked a time when the guns stopped firing and Americans, English, French, Germans and Austria-Hungarians could come together. (My grandfather, who was a doctor on the Austria-Hungarian side, used that time to provide emergency medical aid to an 'enemy soldier' on the other side of the lines.)

The Left profits entirely from resentment and division and so it divisively resents Thanksgiving and tries to undermine it and sabotage it. In Boston, the City Council passed a resolution declaring it a National Day of Mourning, while in New York City, Mamdani unnecessarily bumped the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Leftists politicize everything and therefore they cannot coexist with anyone which is why Thanksgiving has to be yet another extension of the culture wars, dividing up families and the entire nation. And as for gratitude, that requires finding the good and then thanking a higher power for it. Not only do few lefties believe in any such power, but gratitude requires putting aside the resentments that fuel the movement.



Like petulant teenagers, leftists triumphantly argue that the past was not perfect. As if anyone or anything is.

The point of gratitude and fellowship is not that anyone or anything is perfect, but that in an imperfect world, we can stop to appreciate what we have and to appreciate each other. What sworn enemies were able to do for centuries, leftists seem unable to do today. Immersed in comfort and shared values, they cannot do what worn and hungry men on the verge of losing their lives were able to do for the last four hundred years.



America needs gratitude and fellowship now more than ever. And it needs a people capable of it.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.