Harris County is not only the home of Houston, it’s also the home of the largest illegal alien population in Texas and the second largest in the country (after Los Angeles) which is occupied by an estimated half a million illegal aliens.

The county had gone from a 14% foreign population in 1990 to a 26% foreign-born population.

Harris County has 1.3 million immigrants and 78.7% of its population growth came from foreign migration. During the controversial 2026 midterms, Harris County’s voter turnout shot up 7.5%, breaking its previous midterm election turnout record, and its 1,383,480 votes cast (65.6% for Talarico) came close to its 1.5 million presidential election vote total in 2024.

Over 1 million of the Harris County total came from early and mail ballots.

Dallas County, the third most populous illegal alien county in the country (and second most populous in Texas), with around 300,000 illegal aliens and 650,000 immigrants where 128% of the population growth came from foreign migration, gave Democrats even better numbers with a 72% vote for Talarico.

Turnout in Dallas County was up 8.5%. 1 in 5 people in the city proper are foreigners.

Tarrant County, the third largest illegal alien county in the state, home of Fort Worth, has over 100,000 illegal aliens, 373,000 immigrants and turnout shot up 12.4% for a record nearly 60% turnout and nearly 59% of the vote went to Talarico.

32% of the population growth in Tarrant came from foreign migration.

Hidalgo County, the fourth largest illegal alien county in the state, has around 100,000 illegal aliens, and turnout zoomed by almost 10% from a 34% low in 2022, with 72.5% voting Talarico.

Travis County, the fifth largest illegal alien county in the state, with over 80,000 illegal aliens, a quarter million immigrants, and nearly 40% of its population increase driven by foreign migration, saw a 6% turnout surge up to 58%, and gave 78.5% of its votes to Talarico.

Bexar County, the sixth largest illegal alien county, with 80,000 illegal aliens, 286,000 immigrants and 18.3% of its growth driven by foreign migration, had a 5.8% turnout boost to nearly 50% and 67% of the vote went to Talarico.

Nearly 3 million, or 53%, of Talarico’s votes came from the six biggest illegal alien counties in Texas. What percentage of those votes, which more than doubled his margin of victory, may have come from illegal aliens, their family members or their enablers?

Such questions are hypothetical and anecdotal at the moment, but there is no question that this was an election that was swung not by dissatisfied American voters but by mass migration.

The media has made much of Collin County going from a Republican stronghold that some called “Paxton Country” to a Democrat stronghold in one election, but they conveniently leave out the fact that Collin now has 271,000 immigrants and nearly 18% of its population growth came from foreign migration. The shift was also driven by Collin County becoming a bigger bedroom community and white people moving towards becoming a minority by 2030.

The EPIC Megamosque and 1,000-home segregated Islamic planned settlement in Plano became an explosive issue highlighting the growing Islamic population moving into the area.

But Collin County also has an estimated 50,000 illegal aliens and a majority are of voting age.

The Republican Texas counties that Democrats brag about swinging all had foreign immigration account for between 8% to 10% of their population growth and had combined foreign-born populations of around 300,000. Many of the rest, like Starr County, which is 97% Hispanic and 26.7% foreign-born, were simply a case of the Hispanic vote swinging back to the Democrats.

One can debate to what extent the Latino vote swung back to the Democrats over the economy or ICE. While past polls showed that Latinos were supportive of a crackdown on illegal aliens, anecdotally this seemed to mean a crackdown on recent border arrivals and gang members, not the broad spectrum arrests and deportations that Trump administration supporters wanted. The Latino border counties that went to the Democrats supplied much of the manpower for ICE, but also had many families whose relatives were illegal aliens who had been living in the U.S.

Democrats had never made any secret of their plans to flip Texas the way that they had California by importing a large foreign population, legalizing as many of them as possible and then organizing them to vote for the Democrats. The process was slow going because many of the state’s older Latino residents were more conservative and less urban and therefore not as easy to organize. But the mass migration of other foreigners, including Muslims from Pakistan, helped tip the scales, as did Obama’s illegal DREAM amnesty and the growing number of young Latino voters who were being registered, some dubiously and illegally, to vote Democrat.

As discussed in my previous article, How They Stole Texas, tens of millions of dollars were spent on non-profits tasked with registering Latino voters and, as discussed in my article, 9 Things States Need To Do to Secure Their Elections, this creates a profit motive for fraud.

The numbers show that voter registrations went up sharply in some of the most foreign and illegal alien filled counties in Texas. How many of those voters, especially the ones sending in mail ballots, were legal? How many were American and how many were recent arrivals?

The largest illegal alien and foreign counties in Texas engineered a political earthquake. Maybe, in the last two to four years, Democrat political canvassers and organizers became much better at finding the voters they needed, or maybe they got better at adding illegal voters to the rolls.

The ‘multicultural’ coalition that toppled Texas was enabled by the rapid growth in the state’s foreign population. And unless that growth is reversed, Texas will go the way of California.

This article previously appeared at the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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