Last year, Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni, of the Catalan Socialist Party, announced that Gaza would be considered the 11th district of the city.

This year, Collboni cut ties with the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, tried to visit his new Muslim neighborhoods in Israel, but was barred from entry. The Catalan Socialist Party, a formerly Soviet-linked organization which was formed through a merger with the Communist Party, called this a “hostile act” and demanded a “forceful response” from the EU.

Unable to reach Gaza or any place in Israel, Collboni had to settle for visiting an Arab Muslim city in Jordan, which falsely claims to be a ‘refugee camp’, and declared that Barcelona “now has an 11th district.”

And that 11th district was going to be all ‘Palestinian’.

The 11th district is now setting Barcelona on fire as mobs rampage through the streets.

Barcelona has the largest Muslim population in Spain and is rapidly becoming Gaza. Collboni’s 11 district proposal is more than a political stunt: the city really is becoming transformed.

And the riots are only the latest symptom of the crisis.