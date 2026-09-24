Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
6h

and the fools on the left worry about AIPAC....Gd help us.....

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Harry's avatar
Harry
5h

As Mark Twain warned, “America has the best government that money can buy.” Today it’s more like…”that Qatari money can buy.” And has.

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