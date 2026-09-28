Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Sandi's avatar
Sandi
1h

Build the houses. Take the land. Long live Israel. No amount of appeasement, backing down, nothing will make things better for the Palestinian Arabs for whom it’s never enough.

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A J MARTIN's avatar
A J MARTIN
26m

Long live Israel.

Jews deserve to live in Israel.

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