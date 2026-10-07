Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Patricia Gauthier's avatar
Patricia Gauthier
7h

Incredibly well written! I wanted to save about 30 quotes and need to save the whole article! You have spoken the truth that everyone needs to learn and treasure right now. I shudder to think of what my children and grandchildren will live through if we do not move out of deception and into a posture of spiritual and mental warfare. Thank you!

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Pam Pasake
5h

Thank you. Thank you for NOT couching your writing in a torturous attempt to NOT say what's true. Thank you for making your opinion clear, concise, and above all, honest. The thought police are not kind to people who speak truth.

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