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The Holy Land News
4d

How Qatar is influencing American education system.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DandFGtvGic/?l=1

"Why has a country of just 330,000 citizens that is half the size of New Jersey and a leading patron of the Muslim Brotherhood plowed $400 billion dollars into the United States? This amounts to approximately $1.2 million per Qatari citizen — an enormous sum.

FDD’s Natalie Ecanow has labored for more than a year, collecting the receipts for these Qatari transactions, most of which have taken place over the past decade. But as Natalie notes, $400 billion is a lowball estimate. She erred on the side of caution. If you take the word of Qatari government estimates or even the White House, the total number may exceed $1.2 trillion."

https://www.fdd.org/analysis/2026/06/03/mapping-qatars-400-billion-footprint-in-the-united-states/

Analyzing significant investment by an Islamic State like Qatar requires a thorough understanding of the Muslim Brotherhood's motivations and strategic objectives.

The allocation of substantial capital by such a small nation into the US suggests a deliberate effort to leverage people's greedy opportunities to secure strategic advantages. Such investments often stem from a desire for educational diversification, access to advanced technologies, or the establishment of influential global economics.

Evaluating the long-term implications of these financial flows is crucial for comprehending their impact on US freedom. Ultimately, understanding the rationale behind such a considerable investment offers valuable insights into the strategic planning to the globalization of Islam.

https://jihadwatch.org/2026/06/qatar-based-prof-says-west-needs-cultural-revolution-its-only-salvation-is-mass-conversion-to-islam

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Barbara D. Martin's avatar
Barbara D. Martin
4d

As a teacher retired after teaching 38 years, the NEA must be abolished. They have a political addenda, therefore they should be named a political party and kicked out of education entirely. MANY teachers do not like the radicalized NEA, but the unions have made deals with the districts that union dues are taken even if you don’t join, and the NEA will provide lawyer service if needed if you do join. Awful, awful union!

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