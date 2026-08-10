Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Marie's avatar
Donna Marie
2h

I do not understand how you, as a Jewish American…or any other kind of American for that matter…can stomach this BS! How was this allowed to continue, and why is his son and wife also allowed to continue the fraud?! Why can’t it be shut down??

Reply
Share
Tim's avatar
Tim
2h

Hog blood bath

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture