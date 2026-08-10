In 1992, Khaled Ahmed Satary arrived in the United States on a student visa. Even though student visas are only supposed to be temporary, the Gaza ‘Palestinian’ Muslim would not leave the country, not even when the government began trying to deport him in 2008 after he spent 3 years in federal prison for running a $50 million counterfeiting ring, not as he amassed another $547 million in health care fraud over the next decade by targeting the elderly and not until he finally went on the run in 2022 and became an international fugitive.

Along the way, Satary donated to Islamic groups and remained “committed to helping the people of his native Palestine” and helped “raise more than $1 million to (sic) charities and organizations that support Palestinians” including a ‘charity’ accused of having links to Hamas.

The incredible story of how one ‘Palestinian’ from Gaza who received a student visa to study at the University of New Mexico inflicted at least $600 million worth of costs on the United States across three decades offers a snapshot of the punishing costs of Muslim mass migration.

Student visas, often fraudulent, have been used by millions of foreigners, including from the Muslim world, to come to the United States and remain here even after they have expired.

7 years after Satary entered the country, he began manufacturing fake CDs in Atlanta as part of what authorities would describe as the largest music piracy operation in history with an estimated $50 million in losses and 127,000 fake CDs seized. The operation was sophisticated enough that, according to an FBI affidavit, Satary “hired bodyguards and used shell corporations”. CNN reported” that he was wiring the “profits to countries in the Middle East.”

At least some of the money was sent to ‘Palestinian’ enclaves in Jordan, the UAE and Israel.

Satary was busted in 2000. The DOJ accused him and two other fellow Muslim defendants, Abedullah F. Al-Qudah and Akram Abdelraham Yaqoub, of manufacturing the CDs. Satary was operating out of Lawrenceville, considered one of the fastest growing Muslim areas in Atlanta, that would serve as a hub of his crime empire and where his son still maintains a business.

Satary was sentenced to 3 years in prison and after he was released in 2008, ICE began trying to deport him. By then however, Hamas was in control of Gaza and since we had no diplomatic relations with the Muslim Brotherhood terror group, no one was available to take Satary.

A few years later, Satary had begun creating an empire of medical testing firms.

Unable to deport Satary back to Gaza, ICE had released him under an “order of supervision” that allowed him to live and work in the United States. By 2013, Satary was in the news again for donations to the senate campaign of a Republican congressman who would later support arming and training Syrian Jihadis and then go to work as a lobbyist for the Syrian ‘opposition’.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the senate campaign took in over $80,000 from employees of two Satary companies: Confirmatrix Laboratories and Nue Medical Consulting. The paper noted that “some of the contributors have strong feelings about Palestinian independence” and “most do not appear to be registered voters in Georgia.”

The money did not officially come from Satary, who in over 20 years had not achieved legal status and was under an order of deportation, but from employees who were allegedly given large bonuses by Satary’s son, told to keep a few hundred dollars and donate the rest. His son Jordan had donated thousands of dollars. Despite his criminal and illegal status, Khaled Ahmed Satary also appeared to have donated previously to the Republican Party’s NRSC.

Satary boasted of raising money for the ILM Academy: an Islamic school aimed at producing “Muslims whose thoughts and actions are devoted to Islam & Allah”, and the Alif Institute which puts on the Atlanta Arab Festival. His own site described him as a “philanthropist” who “helped build several successful healthcare businesses”, believed that “Arabs and Arab Americans have been unfairly portrayed in the mainstream media” and was “active in the Palestinian Medical Relief Society and the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.”

An unofficial Hamas site had directed donations to PCRF: the group had been accused of funding an organization with Hamas links and ran a hospital pediatric unit that was used to conceal “explosives, suicide vests and even a motorcycle used in the 7 October attacks.”

The President of PMRS is Mustafa Barghouti, a former official of the PLO on whose watch the infamous ‘Hamas Mickey Mouse’ had aired, teaching children that “Islam will spread to all parts of the earth” and conquer Spain. Barghouti had appeared at Hamas events and with Hamas leaders, and had declared that Oct 7 was “a glorious day for the Palestinian resistance.”

A PMRS member was caught trying to plant a bomb on a bus in Israel.

Still, few questions were being asked about Satary’s health care businesses, which his site had claimed “ grow at a rate of 23 percent each month” and 6 months after six months had grown from 4 employees and $1 million to “70 employees and revenues of $12 million”.

According to his site, this was all “due to Satary’s efforts and determination.”

In reality, something else was going on. In 2013, Confirmatrix was ranked as the most expensive lab in the country, “collecting an average of $2,406 from Medicare for each patient tested, compared to the national average of $751.” The trick was running “an average of nearly 120 different drug screens on each patient, far more than any other drug lab.”

Confirmatrix profited from the opioid epidemic by allegedly paying kickbacks to ‘pill mills’ across the country to run drug screenings of patients on pain medication. The patients ended up not only heavily addicted, but stuck with massive bills for unnecessary drug screening tests once Medicare caught on to the scheme, lowered its reimbursement rates and the FBI came knocking in 2016, at which point the ‘Palestinian’ company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

And the patients, already suffering, were hounded by bill collectors for thousands of dollars.

Khaled Ahmed Satary had reportedly put the labs and his home in the name of his then-teenage son Jordan Satary. New labs with new names like ‘Elite’ and ‘Clio’ then popped up with some of the same employees including one that billed Medicare for $8.6 million in genetic tests.

In 2019, Clio and Elite were also raided as part of a crackdown on over $2 billion in fraudulent genetic cancer tests in which a telemarketing network was allegedly used to prey on “hundreds of thousands of elderly and/or disabled patients” by promising to test them for cancer.

When the indictment came down, it accused “Satary, the owner of several labs in Georgia, Oklahoma and Louisiana, and his co-conspirators, through companies they controlled” of having “paid the telemarketers illegal kickbacks and bribes in exchange for the doctor’s orders and medically unnecessary tests.” The labs “collectively billed Medicare for more than $547 million.”

This would have been on top of the previous millions from Confirmatrix.

Medicare had been billed as much as $10,000 for each test.

A convicted felon and illegal alien under order of deportation had been able to donate to politicians and bill the government for over half a billion dollars across six years.

And incredibly, it still wasn’t over.

Sizable amounts of money had reportedly been transferred to the Middle East. $30 million was allegedly sent to Jordan, the ‘Palestinian’ enclave that some have described as a second ‘Palestinian State’, some of which was reportedly sent to key figures in the government.

Before the raids, Satary was alleged to have paid millions for a fake passport to move to Qatar.

With all that money, foreign ties and history of fraud, federal authorities wanted to keep Satary locked up. “It’s not that difficult, when you have $20 million at your disposal, to get out of this country when you’re looking at decades in prison,” the federal prosecutor had warned.

Instead, he was allowed to travel anywhere he wanted, and when he failed to appear for his 2022 court date, Satary was listed as one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters and a global manhunt was launched suggesting that he might be hiding out in some of the Muslim settler communities in the United States in Houston and Atlanta as well as Dubai, where he had lived before coming to America, and “Jordan and the Israel/Palestine areas.”

Khaled Ahmed Satary was recently arrested with the help of unnamed “regional partners” and returned to the United States to face criminal charges a quarter century after his first arrest.

The Gaza ‘Palestinian’ has reportedly inflicted over $600 million in damages during that time.

Even if Satary is finally convicted, sizable portions of his assets were transferred to the Muslim world, including prominent figures in Jordan, or to his wife and his son, also named Jordan, who regularly brags about his wealth on social media. According to Jordan Satary, who is now operating as a “real estate investor” in Texas, he’s busy “blending Palestinian-American heritage with my entrepreneurial journey.”

And so it continues.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

And click here to support my work with a donation.

Thank you for reading.

Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.