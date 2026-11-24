The higher education industry won one and lost one when Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, a Jamaican immigrant, blocked the disclosure of foreign donors to colleges, but lost one when the latest numbers showed that new international student enrollment had fallen by 15%.

Judge Chutkan, the granddaughter of a Jamaican Communist leader, was one of those foreign students who got a visa to attend George Washington University and then never actually left.

Chutkan was nominated by Barack Obama, the son of another foreign student, and the last Democratic Party presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, was the daughter of two foreign students. Other possible presidential candidates include Rep. Ro Khanna, like Kamala, the grandson of an Indian radical, whose father was yet another foreign student.

Academia had established the Institute of International Education (IIE) over a century ago to lobby for bringing foreign students to America. During the Cold War, lobbying for foreign students resulted in a provision of the McCarran–Walter Act and the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act, also known as the Fulbright–Hays Act, for countering Communist influence by bringing international students to the United States.

Visas for foreign students had been sold as a way to educate and influence third world elites, who would then return to their own countries while bringing American values back with them. Many of the foreign students proved to be Marxist radicals, some like Shyamala Gopalan, the mother of Kamala Harris, never left, others like Barack Obama Sr and Donald J. Harris, Kamala’s father, left their offspring here to radicalize and undermine the United States.

Foreign students have proven to be lucrative for colleges and destructive for America.

Just ask anyone who survived the foreign student terrorist attacks of September 11 by a bunch of foreign students looking to get flight training and some ‘hands on’ experience in the U.S.

According to a New York Times story, new foreign student enrollment has dropped 15% this year after an 18% drop last year. This was upsetting news to the Institute of International Education, whose mission is to bring as many foreign students and as much foreign money to universities as possible, but should be cheerful news for Americans.

According to NAFSA, another foreign education lobby, “this fall’s decline would cost the U.S. economy 31,000 jobs and $2.4 billion in revenue.” Even if those numbers were true, they would be a drop in the bucket from the amount of money and jobs that Barack Obama cost us, the lost money and lives of September 11, and the lost money and jobs from Chinese foreign students and their espionage and subversion. The Chinese ‘student’ who founded Temu after garnering experience in American universities and companies easily cost ten times that much on his own.

And then there was Al Qaeda co-founder Wa’el Hamza Julaidan, formerly of the University of Arizona, along with a number of other Al Qaeda leaders who had studied in America.

The original rationale for bringing foreign students to America has completely fallen apart.

Foreign students aren’t spreading American values around the world, they’re injecting foreign anti-American values into this country. The rampaging campus mobs have been boosted by Chinese foreign students who have brought the cultural revolution that terrorized their campuses and forced them to depend on foreign education to our universities.

Like Judge Chutkan, foreign students often don’t even go home, but remain here to rule over us.

The New York Times article admits that the foreign student visa is really just a backdoor immigration scheme. The paper speaks to a Chinese student who told its reporter “that many of her Chinese friends had decided against coming to the United States to study because they worried about securing visas to stay and work after graduation.” She also complained that restrictions on ‘curricular practical training’ was also dissuading Chinese students from coming here, because, “it will be much harder for us to find a job in the United States.”

‘Curricular practical training’ has been used as a backdoor for students becoming employees and then remaining on an indefinite basis in the United States. Some foreign students have claimed to be studying in the United States for decades without ever going to a class.

This means that every foreign student isn’t just a lost place in college for an American student, but also a lost American job. This may have been more defensible when immigrant students actually wanted to be part of America, but growing numbers are actively hostile to America.

The only remaining rationale for the mass migration of foreign students to America is to provide a revenue stream for higher education. But that revenue stream wouldn’t be necessary if colleges practiced basic fiscal discipline, cut down on useless majors and courses, stopped the exponential growth of deans and instead focused on basic academics. But colleges have chosen to hand out A’s like candy, to turn its academic calendar into a sludge of woke nonsense while proliferating deans whose only purpose is catering to minority and political organizations.

The average college grad goes in a moderate and comes out a radical. That’s exactly the opposite of the purpose that justified the expansion of foreign students during the Cold War.

America has no national interest in maintaining the broken system of higher education while importing huge numbers of foreign students to steal our innovation and jobs is directly opposed to our national interests. There should be a straightforward moratorium on foreign students from enemy nations such as China and Pakistan, as well as any country whose students have been involved in riots or other forms of disorder, and significant reductions in foreign students overall.

Contrary to what universities and their lobbyists insist, America will not lose out. When they tell us to imagine America without the foreign university presidents and CEOs, we should instead imagine America without Al Qaeda, Obama, Kamala, Judge Chutkan.

This article previously appeared at the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.