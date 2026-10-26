Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, an 18-year-old Somali Muslim settler living in Minnesota, had a problem. He really wanted to massacre non-Muslims without harming any fellow Muslims.

“I wanna save up to go to another country or.. get a gun here and just start killing a bunch of white ppl (because a lot of white ppl are kuffar) but how do i know if theyre muslim or not,” he confided online.

Then he settled on a Hmong Arts Celebration taking place at the Mall of America. The Hmong came to Minnesota as refugees from Vietnam and are Christian or Buddhist: very few have converted to Islam despite efforts by Islamists in Minnesota to propagandize among them.

“It’s a bunch of asians [sic] Chinese, Vietnamese and other kuffar celebrating. it will be a lot of people,” Mohamud messaged. Media coverage of the latest Muslim terror plot hasn’t much discussed that this was meant to be a massacre of an Asian minority group. But the Somali Muslim didn’t truly care if he was murdering white people or Vietnamese people. Killing Vietnamese people was a safer way to ensure that he didn’t accidentally kill any Muslims.

Mohamud was an admirer of Al-Shabaab, a Somali Al Qaeda affiliate, which had urged Muslims in Minnesota to attack the Mall of America. “We call upon our Muslim brothers, particularly those in the west, to answer the call of Allah and target the infidels [non-Muslims] wherever they are.”

A year later, Dahir Ahmed Adan, a Somali refugee, appeared to take the group up on it, rampaging through the Crossroads Center shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, shouting “Allahu Akbar”, asking shoppers if they were Muslim and stabbing them if they weren’t.

The 9 victims included a 15-year-old girl.

Both Mohamud and Adan had tried to make sure that they were only killing non-Muslims and both Somali Muslims had drawn inspiration from the Westgate shopping mall attack by the Al-Shabaab terror group. The Somali group had bragged that in the Westgate attack, “the Mujahideen carried out a meticulous vetting process at the mall and have taken every possible precaution to separate the Muslims from the Kuffar [non-Muslims] before carrying out their attack.”

The “meticulous vetting process” included murdering elderly women and children. The victims of the Somali Muslim mall ethnic cleansing who failed the ‘vetting process’ to determine if they were Muslim included a 9-year-old Indian boy and a 6-months-pregnant woman. Before they killed women and children, the Muslim terrorists asked them to prove that they were Muslim by correctly reciting the Islamic creed: “there is no god but Allah and Mohammed is his messenger.” The Muslim collaborators were released while the non-Muslims were murdered.

“This was done in order to safeguard the inviolable blood of the Muslims,” the Somali Islamic group explained.

A year before Adan began stabbing Americans in a shopping mall in St. Cloud, his Somali fellow terrorists attacked a college in Kenya and sorted the Christians from the Muslims. The Muslims were let go while the Christians were ethnically cleansed by the Somali terrorists.

“We sorted people out and released the Muslims,” a Muslim cleric in the group explained.

Calling this ‘terrorism’ is a misnomer. The deliberate sorting of Muslims from non-Muslims is ethnic cleansing and genocide, and it’s been a feature of Muslim terrorism well beyond Somalia.

During the Kashmir massacre last year, victims were once again asked to recite the Muslim creed. Those who could were let go and those who couldn’t, were shot on the spot.

During a terrorist attack in Bangladesh, terrorists took over a cafe around the Islamic period of Ramadan, and massacred 22 people. Muslims and non-Muslims were separated. Suspected non-Muslims were asked to recite verses from the Koran. The Muslims sat and ate in one section while the non-Muslims were being tortured and murdered to cries of “Allahu Akbar.”

When Abu Sayyaf Jihadis took over a city in the Philippines, they “gave civilians a de facto religious test prior to killing them.” Christians were shot or had their throats cut and in keeping with Sharia Islamic law, the non-Muslim women were used as sex slaves.

Somali Muslim terror plots in America have fixated on a lust to ethnically cleanse non-Muslims.

“I can’t wait until I kill kuffar [non-Muslims] man. October 24 is the day insha’Allah,” Mohamud messaged. In 2019, Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, a Somali Muslim in Tucson, Arizona, one of two men arrested, had fantasized, “I want to be the behading (sic) person wallahi this kuffar (non-Muslims) I want to kill them so many I am thirsty their blood.” Mohamed Haji, one of two other Somali men in Michigan sent a “‘photograph of a slaughtered goat to Defendant and wrote, ‘Yeahh next time I want to catch kuffar [non-Muslim] and do my jihad training on them.’”

While it would be nice to imagine that this is fringe behavior which doesn’t represent most Muslims, including Somali Muslim settlers in America, sadly, that’s not true.

Muna Osman Jama, a Somali migrant, ran a chat room to fund Al-Shabaab’s genocide of non-Muslims. Jama and another Somali immigrant “were recorded as they laughed as the carnage at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi was still taking place”. After being sentenced to prison, Muslim settlers in America and their Islamist groups rallied to portray Jama as a victim.

Tasmiha Khan, a Pulitzer and National Press Foundation grantee who had been invited to the White House and had been published by the New York Times and the Washington Post, wrote a sob story about Jama, complaining that she had not been allowed to keep her ‘hijab’ on. There was no mention that Jama had been helping to fund a terrorist group that took 12-year-old girls as sex slaves and gang raped them “by up to six men at a time”. The survivors of the devout Islamic group were left incontinent and with injuries making them unable to have children.

But they probably couldn’t recite the Islamic creed. And so they weren’t really human.

The Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR), an unindicted co-conspirator in terrorist fundraising, which has become a power player in electing Islamist politicians like Zohran Mamdani, sued on behalf of Jama claiming that Jama “has been forced to carry around an ID photo, which features a picture of her without her hijab” and “each time Jama swipes her ID card, her hijab-less photo appears on the database screen for any males in the vicinity to view. This hijab-less ID has caused Jama a great deal of shame and embarrassment.”

Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, nominated by Biden to be the “first Latino judge in Minnesota”, who is married to a member of Islamist Attorney General Keith X. Ellison’s staff, ruled for CAIR.

This is not the first time that CAIR had tried to intervene on behalf of Muslims sentenced for providing support to al-Shabaab. In 2013, CAIR filed a complaint against a federal judge who had sentenced Hawo Hassan, who had raised money door to door for al-Shabaab, and Amina Ali, who had held fundraising teleconferences for the terrorists. A story described them as “respected humanitarian workers” and CAIR condemned the judge for asking the women raising money if they supported “jihad, suicide bombings and Sharia law.”

The judge should have asked them whether the lives of Kuffar or non-Muslims matter less.

Muslim terrorism is non-Muslim genocide. Terrorists like Mohamud aren’t just out to randomly kill. He wasn’t targeting government officials or even necessarily Americans. He plotted a massacre at a Hmong festival just because they were non-Muslims and so needed to die.

This is the genocidal Jihad that kills Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists and anyone else.

Unlike traditional genocides aimed at a particular group, Islamic genocide is infinite and omni-directional, targeting the entire human race for either conversion or extermination.

Islamic genocide is of such a horrifying scope that it exceeds Hitler or Stalin. The millennium long project to enslave or wipe out mankind is often deliberately misrepresented as individual grievances in some particular area, Kashmir, Gaza, or Kenya, or over some foreign policy.

What did the Hmong do to Muslims to deserve being massacred by a Somali Muslim settler?

Their crime, and our crime, from an Indian little boy at the Westgate mall to a disabled teenage girl at a music festival in Israel to people randomly working in the World Trade Center or Vietnamese immigrants attending an arts festival at the Mall of America was being non-Muslim.

This isn’t terrorism: it’s genocide.

We should treat its perpetrators not as criminals or terrorists, but as members of a global genocidal organization engaged in crimes against humanity.

This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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