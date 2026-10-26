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The Holy Land News
10h

Islam: A Plague Upon Humanity

By Amil Imani

October 9, 2025

This ideology of terror does not allow Muslims to leave Islam. It does not allow people of other faiths to exercise their religions freely, let alone preach them freely. Islam does not recognize equal human rights for those who are not Muslims nor does it recognize equality for women. Islam does not allow freedom of thought let alone freedom of speech.

Currently, Islam is on the march in much of the Western world, and it aims to destroy anything and anyone that stands in its way. Ironically, many Europeans have allowed them to take advantage of democracy without a fight. In addition, Islam apologists call those who warn of the threat of Islam are attacked and stigmatized as hatemongers and Islamophobes, even though a phobia is a baseless irrational fear." 👇

https://newswithviews.com/islam-a-plague-upon-humanity/

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
10hEdited

It amazes me how readily the world seems to accept terrorism carried out in the name of Islam, and how little collective resolve there is to stop it. We call ourselves an advanced society, yet allow atrocities to continue while too often avoiding honest, open discussion. Meanwhile, people carry on with their daily lives, reassuring themselves that “it can’t happen here.”-F. Zappa

In the 1960s, Phil Ochs wrote “Outside of a Small Circle of Friends,” a song about the indifference that allows people to look away from the suffering of others. It has stayed with me ever since. Sadly, its message feels as relevant today as it did then.

Repeated violence breeds apathy and complacency—until the danger becomes impossible to ignore, and by then it is too late to act. This is what progressivism has done to societies

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