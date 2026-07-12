Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Alison Cipriani's avatar
Alison Cipriani
6d

We have a similar problem with the Bedouin in the Negev. Grandfathered into the law is the legality of polygamy so very young girls are snatched from the PA and given to tribe elders in the Negev. Each wife is expected to produce a maximum number of children for which the elder receives funds from the Israeli government. The same funds the haredi Jews receive which so outrages the left.

We are all being played and as usual it is females who pay the price.

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Deidre Lemons Hedgcorth's avatar
Deidre Lemons Hedgcorth
5d

The BBC IS CROOKED OWNED BY THE EVIL PEOPLE.

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