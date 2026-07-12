The BBC ran a story about Afghan men selling daughters as young as five years old into the sex slavery known as Islamic marriage. Rather than blaming the Koran and the example set by Islam’s pedophile founder Mohammed who married his most prominent ‘wife’ Aisha at the tender age of seven, the radical state media outlet instead blamed the Trump administration.

The BBC complained that “the US – once the top donor to Afghanistan – cut nearly all aid to the country last year” without explaining that the aid was cut because the money was going through the UN to the Taliban which is once again hosting Al Qaeda and aiding Islamic terrorists.

Selling girls into sex slavery was a common practice in Afghanistan specifically and Islam in general not only before the U.S. invasion after 9/11, but before the existence of the U.S. These are cultural behaviors in Islamic and Afghan culture that the media is too terrified to criticize.

The media knows better because it’s been covering stories about Afghans selling little girls into sex slavery going back decades. There were stories about the sale of three-olds into sex slavery in 2021, before the end of U.S. aid, the sale of 8-year-olds back in 2007, and 10-year-olds in 2003.

An NBC News story from 2007 headlined “Afghan girls traded like currency to settle debts”, described how a man sold his daughter in exchange for 9 sheep, another in which a taxi driver who hit and killed a boy bought an 11-year-old girl and gave her in exchange to the dead boy’s relatives, and the girl was then killed, none of which had to do with U.S. foreign aid.

The NBC story quoted the Afghan government stating that “roughly two out of five Afghan marriages are forced” and an NGO that “investigated about 500 cases of girls given in marriage to settle blood feuds.” That’s not about Afghanistan’s regular fake ‘famines’ or about foreign aid.

Girls are being sold and traded because they’re considered property in Islam. It’s why the UN estimates that 90% of Afghan women and girls have experienced domestic violence.

More recently in Israel, the Associated Press, ran a story about Muslims in Gaza selling their daughters into the Islamic institution of sex slavery that they call marriage, describing the sale and rape of a 14-year-old girl with the assistance of her new husband’s family.

“Eventually, his mother ‘tied up my hands above my head,’ the daughter said. The husband then raped her. After that, he repeatedly threatened to bring his mother to tie her up if she screamed, she said. She recounted repeated instances of rape and said on one occasion, she had to be taken to the hospital with bleeding.”

The AP, which had known ties to Hamas, in a new low, illustrated this story with imaginary drawings of the supposed suffering in Gaza and blamed the situation on Israel, but child marriage increased early on after the Hamas takeover because it was considered more Islamic.

The AP blames Israel for the traditional Islamic sale of daughters in Gaza, featuring a quote claiming that “at times of widespread displacement in conflicts with Israel, some Palestinians have seen marriage as a way to bring stability for their daughters.” The AP queried the Supreme Sharia Court in Gaza which stated that “20.6% of the 35,474 marriages recorded in 2024 and 2025 involved a girl under 18, including 627 marriages of girls under 15.” That number was at 21% in 2017 when there was no significant conflict. And it’s always been higher in Gaza in part because there hasn’t been much in the way of a Christian population to balance out Islam.

The official statistics coming out of Hamas are likely fictional anyway. In the previous decade, nearly a quarter of girls in Gaza had a live birth before they had turned 18 years old. Since out-of-wedlock births result in honor killings, these would be births within marriages.

Much as Islamic child rape in Afghanistan was blamed on the U.S., the UN and the AP blame the sale of girls into sex slavery in Gaza on Israel. But, as in Afghanistan, if the sale of girls is supposedly happening due to the Oct 7 war, why did it also predate the war?

And, if as the AP claims, this is the work of loving parents who just can’t provide for their families, why did the UN report in 2019 that 38% of women in Gaza surveyed described domestic abuse by their husbands? And why did it report that under Hamas, “the prevalence of violence against women by their husbands is significantly higher in the Gaza Strip than in the West Bank?” Is Israel making Muslim men in Gaza beat their wives at higher rates?

Domestic abuse, like child sex slavery, is sanctioned by Islam. And Hamas, apart from promising to destroy Israel and kill all the Jews, is a Muslim Brotherhood organization whose mission is imposing Islamic Sharia law.

In Egypt, which ruled Gaza until 1967, and where much of Gaza’s Arab Muslim colonist population came from as shown by the prevalence of last names like ‘Al-Masri’ or ‘Egyptian’ in Gaza, the underage marriage rate is 17%. But, much more relevantly, in the parts of Egypt in the Sinai that are closest to Gaza, the numbers are far higher.

In Egypt’s Rafah, the main crossing between Egypt and Gaza, 7 out of 10 marriages involved a minor, while in North Sinai, it’s 1 out of 3 marriages.

None of this has anything to do with Israel or the Oct 7 war.

The numbers are likely similar in Gaza when accounting for the large number of unregistered marriages. The media is once again playing statistical bait and switch in Gaza, comparing registered marriages before the war with unregistered marriages after the war, but most underage marriages were always unregistered because it allowed the PLO and Hamas, and the Western NGOs which funnel money to them, to pretend that child marriage rates were improving.

The only thing that has ever improved these numbers is westernization and once the Hamas takeover happened, Gaza went down the same path as Afghanistan, breeding generations of ‘soldiers’ tasked with the mission of conquering and eliminating non-Muslim minorities.

Child marriage rates are high because girls are seen as property and breeding machines for the war. Yasser Arafat, the leader of the PLO, bragged that, “the womb of the Arab woman is my strongest weapon.” The Egyptian Islamic terrorist didn’t of course mean his actual wife or single daughter, who lived in luxury in Paris with billions in stolen foreign aid, but the ‘fellaheen’, the peasant who is expected to breed sons as cannon fodder and daughters as breeding fodder.

These aren’t new innovations, but standard Islamic practices that explain its worldwide spread.

Blaming America and Israel for the tribal feudal nature of Islam, its abuse of women and its hunger for conquest, is a matter of blaming the victims for the outrages of their oppressors.

Muslim men in Afghanistan and Gaza sell their daughters because they’re means to an end. And that ‘end’ is the conquest and subjugation of the rest of the world commanded by Islam.

Raping children is just how more child soldiers are made to conquer the children of the world.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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