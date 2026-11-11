Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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APriori's avatar
APriori
21h

Imagine the hubris and moral depravity you’d have to have to be a relatively new immigrant to a country and even think of running for office, much less actually do it.

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
21h

ok...so why aren't we training kids to be patriot conservative constitutional candidates? Again, our side has no messaging or education which is why we are getting shellacked and will continue to be shellacked.

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