Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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694208
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Who is holding a gun to her head or has her mind magically disintegrated...

She appeared sane a couple of months ago...

This speech cannot even be characterized as crazy or stupid. It is coming from a very dark and scary place...???

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