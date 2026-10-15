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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
2h

Upsetting and excellent summary of these mentally ill Jews playing the appeasement game that lays the groundwork for a genocide upon themselves. Their spineless stupidity puts all Jews at risk. It appears they've learned nothing from history nor could possibly have watched nor listened to the atrocities of October 7th that were committed amongst many left leaning Israelis who lived there and also thought they could befriend Hamas.

Do you think one person at the "peace rally" learned a thing?

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Pam Pasake's avatar
Pam Pasake
2h

I feel sick. Sick and enraged. Mental illness and suicidal empathy (TY Gad Saad) have no limits. I can't understand it, not even remotely. For better or worse, my Germanic Jewish pragmatism protects me from being susceptible to both inappropriate empathy and mob mentality. BUT what really galvanizes my gall is the cowering. How dare they incite a pogrom shoot and then run for protection.

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