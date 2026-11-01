Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
1d

Step by step to full control of Islamic hegemony.

Reply
Share
Justice 4 All's avatar
Justice 4 All
1d

Seems like we’re going in circles. The Muslim Brotherhood did the same in Mn. I remember the pamphlets they put out telling the Muslims not to talk to the FBI and tell them their “rights”. Because, as they tell us incessantly, they are AMERICAS number ONE Muslim civil rights organization.

What are they afraid of?

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture