Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
7h

Daniel...There are around 960,000 Jews living in NYC

Also since 9/11...over a million Muslims have called NYC home

& then you have the 4 foot nothing Bloomberg Putz, donating 80 million to the Democrats...so

outside of Israeli Jews...the American & especially the NYC Jew ..deserves everything that falls at their feet..which will probably be their heads

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ReBecca's avatar
ReBecca
7h

This is all by design.

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